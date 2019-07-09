WINTHROP, Missouri — After two months of blockage by the swollen Missouri River, the fastest route to St. Joseph, Missouri, has been cleared as the waters recede, with some restrictions.
ST. JOSEPH, Missouri — Many fireworks are set off on the Fourth of July, but not everyone knows how to properly dispose of them afterward.
In an unusual frenzy of cutting down on the stacks of paper I’ve accumulated since first joining the staff of Atchison Daily Globe in 1960, I once ran across some gems with which I could not part.
WIMBLEDON, England — It was easy to forget that Coco Gauff is still just 15 as she stood on the grass of Centre Court, pounding her chest and shouting, “Let’s go! Come on!” to celebrate a 32-stroke point that forced a third set in her match Friday evening at Wimbledon.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Christian Pulisic ensured the CONCACAF Gold Cup final will have the marquee matchup it lacked since 2011: United States vs. Mexico.
LYON, France — When Jackie Groenen received the ball, even though she was outside the penalty area, the Dutch midfielder knew she had to seize her opening.
Larsa Pippen says there was a "weird feeling" between Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods before the pair locked lips earlier this year.
Ariana Grande struggled with her headline performance at Coachella because it brought back so many memories of Mac Miller.
Anna Gunn was horrified by the "extreme sexism" she was subjected to because of her role in 'Breaking Bad'.
