SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Three second-half goals propelled (21) Raven Women’s Soccer to a regular-season finale win over Evangel University on Thursday.
Benedictine (14-4, 8-3 Heart) picked up their sixth shutout in Heart play as they picked up a 3-0 win over the Crusaders. With the win, the Ravens were able to jump over Evangel in the final Heart standings to move to third place.
After playing to a scoreless draw at the half, the Ravens used 11 second-half shots to pull away from the Crusaders. Nicole Kelly scored twice for the Ravens, the first during the 55th minute and the second during the 63rd minute. Emily Ambuul assisted on both goals before tallying a goal of her own during the 81st minute.
The Ravens finished the match with a 17-9 advantage in shots while adding a 12-3 advantage in shots on goal. Ashley Rehagen and Olivia Berry split the game in goal for the Ravens with Berry recording three saves – all in the second half.
Kelly finished with a team-high seven shots, four on goal, while Ambuul added four shots, three on goal.
With the win, the Ravens will host a Heart Women’s Soccer Postseason Tournament Quarterfinal match on Nov. 9. The opponent is not official yet with games still remaining on the Heart schedule and the time will also be determined once the opponent is known.
