The 5th Annual Women in Ag event is back by popular demand after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 with a theme “With Deep Roots, We Achieve Strong Growth.”
This event, set for Nov. 16 at the Hiawatha Fisher Center, is an opportunity for women involved with agriculture to come together for an evening of education, entertainment and networking.
The evening will include a meal, guest speakers and other activities free of charge for attendees — made possible by local generous sponsors. Doors open at 5 p.m. on that day.
The event is sponsored by the Brown County Conservation District, the Brown County Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Brown County Extension and the Brown County Farm bureau Association.
Niki Tollefson, District Manager with the Brown County Conservation District, said thanks to the generosity of previous donors, they have hosted as many as 130 ladies — and a few gentlemen — in each of the prior years.
Tollefson said this year’s topic promises to be another round of fun and learning as the organizers present Pollinators: Bee Keeping and Monarch Butterflies by Mandie Lang, a Pheasants Forever biologist who covers Nemaha, Brown, Jackson, Doniphan, Atchison, Jefferson and Leavenworth counties.
“Monarch butterflies have recently been placed on the Endangered Species list and she will be talking about this,” Tollefson added.
Topics in previous years have included discussions such as “Kids, Cows & Grass,” “Who Gets Grandma’s Yellow Pie Plate?” and a special presentation on the Highland Community College Winery in Wamego.
In addition to the meal and other activities, there will be approximately 20 local vendors set up for some early Christmas shopping for the ladies in attendance. There will also be door prizes for the event.
