Willie’s restaurant at 701 Commercial Street has put a request into the commissionfor the placement of their commercial dumpster. D.J. Bruce, owner of Willie’s approached the city with a request to lease two parking spaces in the municipal parking lot directly north of the restaurant due to insufficient available space on Willie’sproperty.
The request is to utilize the parking spaces to construct a three-wall, concrete block enclosure with a gate to house the dumpster.
The proposed agreement includes considerations for liability insurance requirements, fees (based on $25space/month), maintenance responsibilities, design guidelines, removal of the structure and more.
The proposed enclosure would be constructed, maintained and restored to the original condition at no cost to the city.The yearly rent would be $600.
Willie’swould have full possession and control of the leased premises throughout the term of the agreement, and Willie’s and/or its employees and contracted services will be allowed access to the enclosure. The sole purpose of the enclosure is to temporarily store restaurant garbage within a commercial garbage container to be periodicallycollected by garbage collection service. The enclosure will not be utilized by Willie’s for the storage of any other objects or materials other than garbage produced by the restaurant.
