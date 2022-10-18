Willie’s restaurant at 701 Commercial Street has put a request into the commission for the placement of their commercial dumpster. D.J. Bruce, owner of Willie’s approached the city with a request to lease two parking spaces in the municipal parking lot directly north of the restaurant due to insufficient available space on Willie’s property. 

The request is to utilize the parking spaces to construct a three-wall, concrete block enclosure with a gate to house the dumpster. 

