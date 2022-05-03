Clinton McNemee, Public Works and Utilities Director, presented a proposal at Monday’s commission meeting that would change the heavy truck route away from 2nd Street to Harper Drive.
In his proposal McNemee gave an update on the area which is between 2nd and 3rd streets. The width of the area in question is approximate 19 feet wide as compared to the 29 foot width in the block west of 3rd street. Right now Benedictine College has a construction project underway in that block. McNemee believes it is time to address the narrow width of Harper Drive and altering the heavy truck route from 2nd Street to Harper Drive.
The city has reached out to Benedictine College and their representatives have expressed support for the widening of Harper Drive to reroute heavy truck traffic. City staff has also coordinated with Benedictine’s project designer and contractor to incorporate the wider street design into their project in addition to getting pricing from the contractor to perform the work while they were in the area.
Due to some elevation challenges, the contractor’s quote does not include East-West sidewalks. The city believes there is potential to adjust the scope of the project so that sidewalks could be included and total costs would be comparable to the original quote. The quote from Benedictine’s contractor, Lawhon Construction, is $127,367 and does not include the sidewalk. However, participating in the cost of additional retaining wall to address the elevation issue, performing some work internally and utilizing a local concrete contractor, has the potential to add sidewalks without exceeding the original quote.
There are some deviations from standard procedures: the project is not included in the Capital improvement plan, competitive bidding did not occur due to the “blending” of projects and mobilization of the Benedictine contractor and finally due to the timing constraints, the request for the budget authority rather than authorization of a specific contract.
The commissioners agreed to a project budget of $130,000 for the widening of Harper Drive between 2nd and 3rd streets with the potential construction of new public sidewalks along the same block.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.