What’s in the plan?
The Medicaid expansion agreement struck in Topeka contains various compromise measures meant to assuage conservative concerns about cost and unearned entitlements, while significantly aiding lower income Kansans.
Steps it will take include:
— The qualification for free health insurance of up to 150,000 Sunflower State residents who make 138 percent of the federal poverty line or less per year. That’s a little over $35,000 total income for a family of four.
— The arrangement for beneficiaries who aren’t employed full time to be encouraged to find sufficient
employment; no new requirement to work will be in place, a significant concession by conservatives.
— The payment by the federal government of 90 percent of the cost. The rest is on the state. The cost will be passed to hospitals via an annual $35 million surcharge, which the Kansas Hospital Association has endorsed.
— The implementation of a plan aimed at lowering the cost of insurance programs for those who still don’t qualify for free Medicaid coverage, or who wish to supplement it.
— The adoption of an initiative to help hospitals find less burdensome ways to deliver care to rural areas after 2018 and 2019 saw a series of devastating rural care center closures.
