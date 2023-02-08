With blended families, incorporating everyone into the wedding and festivities is important for a lot of couples.
For starters, if choosing to write your own vows, pick some of those close to you to help. While it sounds like a small gesture, it could mean the world to a child, sibling or parent. A step further would be to add specific family members to the vows themselves. Having their name read, out loud, during the wedding ceremony can be a special touch to make someone feel included.
While it is tradition for the father to walk the bride down the aisle, it’s something that has changed over the years. Many brides have chosen to substitute that position with a mother, stepparent, sibling or child. And there are no rules on how many people can give the bride away. Remember, it’s all about what the bride and groom want.
“I think a lot of couples feel the pressure to please their families, guests and traditions,” said Trisha Blankenship, a local wedding planner. “Unfortunately, so many couples lose sight of whose day it is. A wedding ceremony should be about the couple, their family and who they are as a unit. If they aren’t traditional, then why force that?”
Blankenship said it’s becoming commonplace for couples to choose preference over custom.
Giving important family members a role or honoring them somehow on the big day can be easy to plan out.
Blankenship outlines several suggestions for pulling it off.
“There are so many roles in a wedding that it can be easy to incorporate family and friends no matter how many there are,” she said.
Aside from the official wedding party, including junior bridesmaids and groomsmen, there are candlelighters, ushers, gift bearers, door greeters, guest book attendants, food and drink attendants, and gift attendants. This can be done for all different age ranges. Brides can also have as many personal attendants as they’d like to get ready on the actual day.
But honoring people can go beyond a designated role. Adding a piece of their jewelry or fabric is a wonderful idea.
“Sometimes bridging the gap between blended families can be done this way by borrowing an item from different sides that have sentimental meaning,” Blankenship said. “Creating special seating for people during the wedding and reserved seating at the reception make guests feel included, too. Adding a small gift for everyone that played a role placed at their table is a nice touch as well.”
