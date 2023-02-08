Atchison Logo
Courtesy photo

Warnock Lake camping proposed ordinance establishes campsite fees and amend the terms of maximum duration stay for both RV and tent camping. The proposed resolution sets campsite fees, which have not been adjusted since 2008. 

The proposed resolution would increase RV camping fees from $10/night to $15/night and tent camping fees from $5/night to $8/night. The resolution would also include discounted fees for persons 65 and up, and military veterans such that RV camping fees would be $12/night and tent camping fees would be $6/night. Additionally, there would be an hourly fee of $0.75 for charging electric vehicles for which there has been periodic demand since 2008. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.