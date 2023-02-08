Warnock Lake camping proposed ordinance establishescampsite fees and amend the terms of maximum duration stay for both RV and tent camping. The proposed resolution sets campsitefees, which have notbeenadjusted since 2008.
The proposed resolution would increase RV camping fees from $10/night to $15/night and tent camping fees from$5/night to $8/night. The resolution would also include discounted fees for persons 65 and up, and military veterans such thatRV camping fees would be $12/night and tent camping fees would be $6/night. Additionally, there would be an hourly fee of $0.75for charging electric vehicles for which there has been periodic demand since 2008.
The ordinance would establish a maximum duration of stay of 15 nights within a 30-day period for RV camping and 7 nights within a 30-day period for tent camping. This would replace the current rule of 14 consecutive nights with an absence of 24-hours before anotherstay of 14 consecutive days could be started.
Included in the report it showed that the utility costs are increasing at a faster rate than camping revenues. The report also showedthat the duration of stay amendment may result in lower revenues by minimizing the practice of long-term camping. Thehope would be that by minimizing this activity, visitation by recreationalcamping parties would increase.
