Advance Voting:

October 18, 2021 - November 1, 2021 at Noon

8:30 am - 5:00 pm until November 1, 2021

The deadline to request an Advance Mail-Out Ballot is October 26, 2021.

Precincts - Voting Place:

These will be open from 7:00 am - 7:00 pm on November 2, 2021

Only First – New Life Assembly of God, 1004 S 5th St., Atchison

East Second - United Methodist Church, 501 Kansas Ave., Atchison

West Second - United Methodist Church, 501 Kansas Ave., Atchison

East Third - 2nd Christian Church, 7th & M, Atchison

West Third - 2nd Christian Church, 7th & M, Atchison

Only Fourth - New Life Assembly of God, 1004 S 5th St., Atchison

North Fifth - First Baptist Church, 1640 Riley St, Atchison

South Fifth - First Baptist Church, 1640 Riley St, Atchison

Benton - Effingham Municipal Bldg., 414 Main, Effingham

Center - Cummings Christian Church, 2583 McPherson Rd, Cummings

Grasshopper - Muscotah City Hall, 111 1st St. Muscotah

Kapioma - Muscotah City Hall, 111 1st St. Muscotah

Huron - Lancaster City Hall, 301 Kansas St, Lancaster

Lancaster - Lancaster City Hall, 301 Kansas St, Lancaster

Mt. Pleasant - Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 18688 262nd Rd, Atchison

Shannon - Fire District #1 Fire Department, 2509 Hwy 73, Atchison

Walnut - Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 18688 262nd Rd, Atchison

        

We have our drop box here at the courthouse and we will have one at the gas station in Effingham.

