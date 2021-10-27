Advance Voting:
October 18, 2021 - November 1, 2021 at Noon
8:30 am - 5:00 pm until November 1, 2021
The deadline to request an Advance Mail-Out Ballot is October 26, 2021.
Precincts - Voting Place:
These will be open from 7:00 am - 7:00 pm on November 2, 2021
Only First – New Life Assembly of God, 1004 S 5th St., Atchison
East Second - United Methodist Church, 501 Kansas Ave., Atchison
West Second - United Methodist Church, 501 Kansas Ave., Atchison
East Third - 2nd Christian Church, 7th & M, Atchison
West Third - 2nd Christian Church, 7th & M, Atchison
Only Fourth - New Life Assembly of God, 1004 S 5th St., Atchison
North Fifth - First Baptist Church, 1640 Riley St, Atchison
South Fifth - First Baptist Church, 1640 Riley St, Atchison
Benton - Effingham Municipal Bldg., 414 Main, Effingham
Center - Cummings Christian Church, 2583 McPherson Rd, Cummings
Grasshopper - Muscotah City Hall, 111 1st St. Muscotah
Kapioma - Muscotah City Hall, 111 1st St. Muscotah
Huron - Lancaster City Hall, 301 Kansas St, Lancaster
Lancaster - Lancaster City Hall, 301 Kansas St, Lancaster
Mt. Pleasant - Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 18688 262nd Rd, Atchison
Shannon - Fire District #1 Fire Department, 2509 Hwy 73, Atchison
Walnut - Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 18688 262nd Rd, Atchison
We have our drop box here at the courthouse and we will have one at the gas station in Effingham.
