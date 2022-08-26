Forage stands aren’t traditionally soil tested as intensely as crop fields. Yield monitoring isn’t as precise and return on investment to sampling isn’t as easy to see. Still, it doesn’t hurt to review field histories to see if at least some increase in testing intensity shouldn’t be considered.

Conditions this summer have provided one opportunity to see field differences. In many cases, a field’s thinnest soils have become easy to see during this summer’s dry stretches. If those droughty areas match up with areas traditionally lower in production, it may be a good place to consider ‘zone’ sampling. Take samples from within the lower production areas and compare them to samples pulled from more average areas. If fertility differences show up, then you can start to manage accordingly. If not, other factors can then be considered.

