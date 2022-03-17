One of the gospel readings for Lent in several Christian denominations is the story of the transfiguration of Jesus, when he goes up on a mountaintop and is seen in a bright light with Moses and Elijah. In St. Luke's version of the story in chapter 9, verses 28-36, of his gospel, he tells us that a cloud overshadows Jesus, Moses, and Elijah. The disciples Peter, John, and James are overcome with sleep. As Moses and Elijah were leaving, the disciples awakened to hear a voice from the cloud say: “This is my Son, my Chosen One. Listen to him” (Lk 9:35). Prior to this, while praying, the face of Jesus changed and his clothes became dazzling white. The themes in this story are those of listening, being chosen, and light. So what might this mean for us in this Lenten season, 2022?
In reflecting on my own call to religious life, the Word of God penetrated my heart. After some time of listening, the invitation to follow Christ became quite clear. I was moved to action. On my pre-novitiate retreat with my director, words from Isaiah 43:1-7 “fear not, you are mine, you are precious, I love you” were amazingly poignant. Yet, it wasn’t until years later on a 30-day retreat that I internalized the words “you are my beloved daughter!” That mountaintop experience of God’s love has not been forgotten. With this realization of being God’s beloved daughter, I am not aware that my face changed; I’m quite certain my clothes did not become dazzling white. However, I do know I felt different inside. I was loved for being me and accepted as I am. What a tremendous gift!
I am the person in our community who works with those interested in entering the monastery. In journeying with women seeking God, I have had the privilege of witnessing their transformation. I observed them grow in self-knowledge and saw their relationship with God deepen. The discernment process resulted in a bit (some may say a lot!) of transformation in their lives, as they let go of pets, sold a home or moved from an apartment, left their job, bid farewell to their beloved car. Their life as it was once experienced was drastically changed in order to follow Christ and enter monastic life. As they listened, courage and inner strength accompanied them. They, too, heard God speaking “you are my beloved/you are my Chosen One.”
All of us are God’s beloved daughters and sons; we are all God’s chosen. As Christians, we are to continue to listen and to be light to others. Isaiah states, “you are my servant, in whom I will show glory" (Is 49:3) and "I will make you a light to the nations” (Is 49:6). What might this servanthood look like? How is this light to be manifested?
