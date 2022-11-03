With the upcoming election on November 8th, there will be many important choices voters will need to decide on, with one item, the countywide sales tax, misunderstood by many.
The vote on this item proposes the reduction of the county sales tax from the current 1% to .75%. That proposal on its own merit may be a worthy cause. Who doesn’t desire lower taxes? The other positive is the sunset element, ending the tax in 10 years, or voting on the tax to renew.
The current tax, passed by a three to one margin, in 1993 because I believe they wanted a steady flow of money to maintain our solid waste and communication system.
The revenue from this tax, who receives it, what it is spent on, has been contentious for years. The state of Kansas, came up with the distribution formula that has been in force from its inception, determined where the money went. There were no nefarious moves by anyone to control this. It did become a point of contention between the County and the City over time. Unfortunately, it became a finger pointing issue, and over time, became personal and mean spirited. But this never came to a logical, civil and fair solution. How unfortunate.
The numbers: 2018 data
Revenue collected: $2,195,790.37 of which 81% was generated within the city limits
Atchison COUNTY RECEIVED DIRECTLY: $1,045,753.15 (47.6%)
Atchison CITY RECEIVED DIRECTLY : $1,059,556.45
Of this money, the CITY paid to the County $447,838.25
Plus the CITY paid an additional $117,829.25 in tipping fees
This is 70.3% of the total tax. The remaining $493,888.95 was utilized by the City for Solid Waste within the city limits. This seemed to be working. In 2018, the cash reserve for the county was over 30%.
How it is now: Sales tax of 1% is charged on all taxable sales in Atchison County, approximately 85% being collected within the city limits. The County receives a little over half of this revenue directly from the State of Kansas. The remainder is distributed to the municipalities in the County by the States distribution formula. Originally, municipalities would pay to the county a portion of the funds they received. Missing in this element was a needed agreement between the cities and the county to determine this procedure.
What a YES vote would do:
Lower the tax from 1% to .75 %
The average SAVINGS per residents per year, with citizens spending an average of $30,000 per year on taxable goods is $75.00 per year. ($30,000 times .25%)
All revenues would go to the county, and it would be a great deal MORE than the county receives now,
The revenues would have designated use, not to be used for any other county use.
The cities in the county would not receive any funds from this tax. The expenses currently paid for by the current tax would likely be raised by the cities by other forms of billing, such as water bills, CSO fees, trash fees, higher code enforcement fines. The city of Atchison is already proposing a $20.00 per month Utility fee for all water bills. ($240.00/year). There is great potential for a property tax increase as well. Governments generally will not spend less, just spend more.
There is no guarantee the county will eliminate perpetually the current tipping fees
What a NO VOTE would do: Encourage leadership, Municpal and County, to negotiate an agreement to benefit ALL Atchison Countians, eliminating the territorial mind set. We are all Atchison Countians.
The actual operation of these two services is done extremely well. A NO vote would continue this, and provide continued funding to the County, and all Cities in the County. It would eliminate the potential for trash fees, tax assessments, tipping fees.
