Greetings,
Please consider this letter as my thank you to the City of Atchison.
I am writing about the attached duplicate of the front page of the January 15, 2020 Central America Edition of The Wall Street Journal. The Marquis “Who’s Who” advertisement appears on page B3 of the Business section.
Hiding behind the 81-year-old man in the upper left corner of the advertisement, you can find me – Scott Baird.
I lived in Atchison from 1942 through 1955. As a result, I wish to express my appreciation to this wonderful city for its contribution to shaping me into the citizen that I have become.
I am especially indebted to my teachers, classmates (and the families of my classmates) during that time: Washington Elementary and Ingalls Junior High. Equally important, I have fond memories of my interplay with the congregation at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.
I have no specific request for whoever reads this brief autobiography.
If nothing else, take a moment to reflect on the positive effects that you-knowingly and unknowingly-have on the people around you. And appreciate the blessings that these same people have upon you.
Marquis Top Professional website: https://marquistopeducators.com/2019/08/22/scott-j-baird
Gratefully yours,
Scott Baird
San Antonio, Texas
