Perhaps not many people in Atchison have direct contacts in Ukraine, but the sisterhood among Benedictine women is strong all over the world and we have been receiving regular reports. Roberto Cetera, a reporter for the Vatican newspaper, L'osservatore Romano, wrote an article the day after the war started with the striking title, "With Jesus in the Basement." It is the story of the Monastery of the Immaculate Conception, a community of 10 nuns in Žytomyr, a city less than 100 miles from the border with Belarus, where the Russians invaded.
I would like to quote at length from his article because it speaks of the courage and faith of people who could easily be overwhelmed by their situation. He writes: "The nuns took refuge for fear of explosions in the lower part of the monastery and in the dark. Even in these terrible conditions they do not give up singing the Divine Office as always. ... 'We are not alone below' Sister Maria begins, 'we have the precious company of Jesus. In case we need to leave the monastery urgently, or there are incursions from the outside, we have brought Jesus in the sacrament below with us.'
"'Yesterday morning,' continues the nun, 'we were awakened by the first explosions, and the skimming flight of airplanes. Terrible noises that clashed with our singing of Lauds, which we still wanted to continue. Fortunately, last week we were able to transfer our infirm sisters to Lviv, ... but this morning they let us know that the sirens sound there too. The rest of the sisters have decided to stay here: this is our home, we will not abandon it. ... We are fine, but we are very tired: we have not slept for two nights, we have watched in prayer; we were afraid of new missile attacks ... We are told that the attacks not only concern military targets, but also civilian buildings, important infrastructures and even hospitals."
Since this was written, we have seen photos of the sisters crowded onto benches in a tiny room with just space between them for a little table with a candle and the Communion bread. Jesus has come to them, too, in the form of three desperate neighboring families whom they have welcomed to share their space even though it is hardly adequate for even themselves. Jesus is in all of the basements and underground subway stations where thousands of others crowd together in fear. Jesus is with each of the thousands of people pouring out of their homes onto the roads and with everyone who offers them food, shelter, and whatever kind of assistance they can. Jesus is with each of the victims of this brutal and senseless war and all the other wars going on in the world. Jesus is with each of the soldiers and other people offering their own lives to defend their home and family. Jesus is with each Russian soldier too, even if they don't know it. Many are young people frightened and confused, some of whom have already surrendered because they cannot understand and accept what they are doing to these innocent people. Jesus is in Moscow and Washington and London and everywhere else, saddened by the inhumanity of such a war. Jesus speaks to each of us in the words of the archbishop of Kyiv, Sviatoslav Sevchuk, who made a heartfelt plea saying, "we Christians have no right to stay silent ... because with a word lives can be saved, but silence kills."
