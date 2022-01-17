What’s your pre-harvest corn marketing plan look like for the 2022 crop? Every producer understands the value in a good marketing plan – but how do you get one together?
Designing a good 2022 marketing plan is the focus of the Winning the Game Corn Marketing Workshop at the NEK Heritage Complex (south of Holton) on Friday, February 11th. The program will be four hours of a deep dive into development of a sound marketing plan, using the corn markets as a backdrop. KSU Extension Agricultural Economist Dr. Dan O’Brien and Kansas Farm Bureau Director of Commodities Mark Nelson will hit on all things corn marketing, including: Key Factors in Developing an Effective Grain Marketing Plan, Developing Pre-Harvest Marketing Plan Action Strategies, Corn Market Outlook, and then use a corn marketing exercise to simulate what to think about in a plan. Dan and Mark bring a wealth of commodity marketing experience to the table, and this will be a great opportunity to get some ideas for the upcoming year.
Registration is at 9:30. The program starts at 9:45 with five sessions and lunch. We will adjourn at 2:30. To help with meals and handouts, RSVP’s are requested by Monday, February 7th to any Meadowlark Extension District Office or by e-mail to dhallaue@ksu.edu. Registration cost is $15, payable at the door. For additional information contact the Holton Office at (785) 364-4125 or visit: https://www.meadowlark.k-state.edu/crops-soils/index.html for a flyer/registration information.
KSU Soybean School – January 25th
Last call for the K-State Soybean Production School, scheduled for Tuesday, January 25th at the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex, 12200 214th Rd. south of Holton. RSVP’s are needed by January 21st for this rapid fire meeting to include: Rolling with the Punches: Weed Management in 2022; soil fertility considerations during high prices, and then an update on soybean management research in the areas of plant density and soybean quality. Doors open at (no cost to attend) 3:30 p.m. The program will conclude at 6:00 with a catered meal sponsored by the Kansas Soybean Commission. RSVP to the Holton Office of the Meadowlark Extension District at (785) 364-4125 (e-mail dhallaue@ksu.edu).
Did You Know: Poison Ivy
We always worry about poison ivy and the rash it causes being a problem when we’re out in the woods in the summer, but it can be a winter issue as well. In fact, using a chainsaw on Poison Ivy in the winter can release sap which makes a rash more likely. The urushiol in that sap tends to be very concentrated, causing a rash even if only small amounts are encountered. This is worse on warm days where there is more sap rise. That makes identification very important.
Poison Ivy can grow as a ground cover, shrub or a vine. It has three leaflets per plant, not five like we typically see with Virginia Creeper. For the vine form we often see working in the woods in winter, look at the aerial roots to identify. Poison ivy roots are hair like whereas Virginia Creeper roots are about the size of a pencil lead and more
