In last week's column, I made some general observations about the importnace of hospitality in the lives of people of faith. This week I would like to get a little more specific. We can start by thinking about how we welcome any human visitor. Our welcoming is not one size fits all. How does that look with persons in our everyday life? In a majority of cases, we react before we even open the door. With an unknown person, we are curious and cautious, but with one who is known, there is generally some expectation of the encounter that is in place as soon as we see the person, even before we open the door. Who is easiest to welcome, who is most difficult?
I would like to invite you to close your eyes and imagine yourself relaxing in your living room when you hear a knock on the door. First, imagine a strange face. What did that stranger look like? We all have stereotypes of what we think of when we hear the word "stranger." Is your reaction affected by the person's appearance (age, apparel, facial expression, etc.)? Based on those appearances, what might be your response (fear, curiosity, anxiousness, etc.)? Just this one little exercise tells us something about how we feel about strangers, whether we immediately think of someone who is going to be a threat or just someone different from ourselves.
Now imagine a friend or someone whose company you enjoy. What is your immediate response in this case (uplift, joy, anticipation, etc.)? Your experience tells you that this is probably going to be a good thing and you react accordingly. Next, imagine someone whose company you don't enjoy. Then what is your response (dread, irritation, disruption, etc.)? Again, there are feelings and expectations that will likely affect our attitudes towards this encounter. Hospitality is a pretty complicated matter if we are supposed to welcome everyone. Sometimes it is a real challenge to set aside our expectations and let each new encounter truly be a new encounter.
Now I would like to take what has been said about persons a step further and apply it to situations. As we welcome our personal and societal future, we can look at the same characteristics of hospitality that we recognize in regard to persons. It is easiest to welcome those circumstances that are: most to my way of thinking; most comfortable to be with; make the least demand on energy; hold promise of some positive benefit for me; are colored by a positive history. Likewise, we can just expect that it will be hardest to welcome those situations that: are least compatible with me; make high demands; disrupt my plans; may involve personal risk or loss; are colored by a negative history.
We rarely make a purely neutral start with any experience unless it is totally unfamiliar, one with which we have no preset expectation. And those kinds of situations almost never arise because we are almost always affected by past history, triggers, or similar experiences that this one resembles. So when we encounter someone or something unfamiliar, we immediately interpret it in light of known experiences. It's very hard to simply be humbly open to a situation.
The crux of radical hospitality is the ability to communicate and welcome another's words and their very being in some way. Genuine communication always begins with listening. There is great temptation to judge any person or experience based on pre-conceived notions. When
fear or frustration are involved, the outcomes become even more fraught. To be radically hospitable, we have to start from a place of trust. This is the trust that we are called to because our God has asked us to love and welcome everyone as God loves and welcomes.
