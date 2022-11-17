In last week's column, I made some general observations about the importnace of hospitality in the lives of people of faith. This week I would like to get a little more specific. We can start by thinking about how we welcome any human visitor. Our welcoming is not one size fits all. How does that look with persons in our everyday life? In a majority of cases, we react before we even open the door. With an unknown person, we are curious and cautious, but with one who is known, there is generally some expectation of the encounter that is in place as soon as we see the person, even before we open the door. Who is easiest to welcome, who is most difficult?

I would like to invite you to close your eyes and imagine yourself relaxing in your living room when you hear a knock on the door. First, imagine a strange face. What did that stranger look like? We all have stereotypes of what we think of when we hear the word "stranger." Is your reaction affected by the person's appearance (age, apparel, facial expression, etc.)? Based on those appearances, what might be your response (fear, curiosity, anxiousness, etc.)? Just this one little exercise tells us something about how we feel about strangers, whether we immediately think of someone who is going to be a threat or just someone different from ourselves.

