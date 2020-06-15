This has certainly been a spring for clovers to thrive. Though white clover can make an effective ground cover or even a replacement for a lawn, many homeowners consider it a weed and wish to eliminate it. White clover can be recognized by the 3-leaflet leaf that is in the clover pattern and the white flowers. Two other weeds with three-leaflet leaves are black medic and oxalis (yellow woodsorrel) but both have yellow flowers rather than white. White clover is a member of the legume family and can convert nitrogen in the air to a form the plant can use as fertilizer. Therefore, clover is often seen in lawns that are underfertilized.
Recommendations to lessen white clover is a thick lawn that is mowed high enough that sunlight does not hit the soil. Proper fertilization can help maintain a good thick lawn. Controlling white clover can be a challenge. Small patches can simply be dug out and replaced with sod or reseeded. Most are larger infestations this spring are commonly controlled with herbicides. Combination products that contain 2,4- D, MCPP and Dicamba are recommended. Such products would include Trimec, Weed-B-Gon, Weed-Out, Weed-Stop for Lawns and others. Treating mature plants now would give unsatisfactory results. Fall applications for control for white clover are more effective than those applied at other times of the year.
Emerald Ash Borer
Homeowners and municipal property manager with Ash trees in their landscape are reminded to be alert to tree health. The emerald ash borer (EAB) is a pest of ash trees native to Asia. It was first discovered in North America in 2002 in the Detroit area. Since then, it has killed millions of ash trees and caused thousands more to be removed to slow its spread.
Since its initial discovery, the area affected by the beetle has expanded. Atchison County confirmed in 2017. The current Kansas intrastate quarantine includes Atchison, Doniphan, Douglas, Jefferson, Johnson, Leavenworth, Shawnee and Wyandotte counties to slow the spread of EAB in Kansas.
All ash trees native to Kansas are susceptible to infestation by the emerald ash borer. Trees become infested when adult beetles lay eggs on the bark. The eggs hatch into larvae that bore into the tree. They tunnel between the bark and wood and disrupt water and nutrient movement, eventually killing the tree. Emerald ash borer appears to prefer trees under stress, but is capable of killing perfectly healthy trees.
A recent comment by a Kansas forester, “untreated ash trees of Kansas will die from EAB.” saddens me. We like our trees in our landscapes and when 3 to 5 percent of our landscape trees are ash, that is quite concerning. Reducing any stress of ash trees is one idea to lessen them being attractive to EAB.
Locally as I notice one ash with limited leaves in the canopy of an ash, it seems I can pause and start to see other nearby ash with some degree of stress.
Canopy dieback is usually the first signs of infestation and progresses until tree is bare. Sprouts growing from the base of the tree is another visual indicator. The borers emerge from the bark and leave a “D” shaped whole which is quite challenging we untrained persons to identify. Increased woodpecker is another clue. Trained arborists are looked to as the best to identify if a tree has emerald ash borer.
Removal and destroying ash trees from EAB is recommended. With the quarantine, this wood cannot be transported to uninfected counties.
Research has found insecticide treatment of healthy ash trees to be effective. There are soil application and a trunk injection methods for these insecticides. These treatments are not cheap but would be viewed as on-going investments in your ash trees on a yearly or bi-yearly basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.