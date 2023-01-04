Like millions of other people, I stared at the television in shock when Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed to the ground during last Monday's football game and as it became evident that this was not a routine injury. As the various broadcast commentators on ESPN struggled to deal with this unprecedented and deeply emotional event unfolding before the eyes of a nation, I was impressed by the coverage that followed. These journalists are skilled at providing instant play-by-play narration with well researched and rehearsed analysis of people and their playing statistics. I doubt if any of them had ever thought of themselves as someday having to perform a real ministry as grief counselors to a vast and unseen public in a crisis happening in real time.
With probably little or no training in how to keep reporting at such a time (and who could really train for it anyway?), they were called upon to reflect with their audience on some of the most profound spiritual truths of our humanity. The first truth, of course, is the reality of our fragile mortality. As Jesus warns, no one knows the day or the hour when the end (or any tragic and life-changing event) will come to us like a thief in the night. One minute a young man is doing what he has always loved, as one commentator repeatedly said "living his dream," and the next minute he is incapable of taking his next breath. We are all always on that bubble between life and death, so every moment must, in some way, be treated as our last.
For Hamlin and his loved ones, this was a totally unexpected turning point with lasting consequences, but a reminder to all of us of the delicate and unpredictable nature of life. Even the most casual viewer could not help but be reminded of how quickly things can change. For the teams, the fans in the stadium, the broadcasters and even the ordinary person on their sofa at home, there was a sense of excitement, celebration and anticipation leading up to this "big game" with playoff implications. Then, suddenly, all that emotion was trasformed. I could not actually count the number of times that the reporters observed that a moment like this one puts everything in perspective and reminds us that "it's only a game." In moments of fear and grief, the little mundane things that we thought were so important disappear from our thoughts.
In the minutes and hours following this tragedy, we saw many signs of the unity that comes from our shared humanity. Opposing players and fans immediately put aside their little loyalties to express care and understanding because almost everyone can understand how it feels to suffer and how it feels to see another suffer. The reporters spoke with deep honesty and emotion about how they felt as parents when they talked about Hamlin's mother. They identified with the pain of the players and admitted to their own fear and shock. Strangers wearing the fan gear of both teams appeared in front of the hospital. Many of them had been at the stadium looking forward to rooting for their team but were now coming to understand a new kind of solidarity with both teams.
I don't think that there was any person interviewed or cited from social media who didn't say "our thoughts and prayers are with him." This may be a cliche at times, but no one seemed afraid to mention God. It also reminds us that thoughts and prayers are two different things. Thoughts center on our human feelings of compassion. Prayers lift these unthinkable moments to the One who is all-compassionate and in every moment embraces all of us.
