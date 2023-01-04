Like millions of other people, I stared at the television in shock when Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed to the ground during last Monday's football game and as it became evident that this was not a routine injury. As the various broadcast commentators on ESPN struggled to deal with this unprecedented and deeply emotional event unfolding before the eyes of a nation, I was impressed by the coverage that followed. These journalists are skilled at providing instant play-by-play narration with well researched and rehearsed analysis of people and their playing statistics. I doubt if any of them had ever thought of themselves as someday having to perform a real ministry as grief counselors to a vast and unseen public in a crisis happening in real time.

With probably little or no training in how to keep reporting at such a time (and who could really train for it anyway?), they were called upon to reflect with their audience on some of the most profound spiritual truths of our humanity. The first truth, of course, is the reality of our fragile mortality. As Jesus warns, no one knows the day or the hour when the end (or any tragic and life-changing event) will come to us like a thief in the night. One minute a young man is doing what he has always loved, as one commentator repeatedly said "living his dream," and the next minute he is incapable of taking his next breath. We are all always on that bubble between life and death, so every moment must, in some way, be treated as our last.

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.