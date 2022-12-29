We have just celebrated Christmas, a feast that occurs in the darkest time of the year. As we lit the candles on our Advent wreath, we were reminded that we were warding off the darkness, holding fast to the promised coming of God’s saving Light. We have celebrated with many more candles and lights. But just before the joy of Christmas, the gospel story for the preceding Sunday is a story from Matthew 1:18-24 that begins not with light, angels, shepherds or a star, but with what had to come before in order for the miracle of Christmas to occur. Joseph, a just and righteous man had to navigate a crisis of faith – his own dark night of the soul as he grappled with the cold, hard fact that, beyond any reasonable explanation, Mary is pregnant, before they have been joined together in marriage.
Balancing the requirements of the Law against an implausible story of an angel and the overshadowing of God’s Spirit, Joseph decides to spare Mary the shame of public trial and possible death, and divorce her quietly. In this seemingly impossible situation of shame and humiliation, he applies the law in the most merciful way he knows how. What other choice does he have? But even this merciful response threatens to stand in the way of God’s plan of redemption – for it is through Joseph’s lineage that Jesus fulfills prophecy as the promised Son of David. Joseph has reached the limits of his human imagination and only God’s grace will get him past this – grace that comes in a dream, in an encounter with an angel that echoes Mary’s own annunciation event. It is in the receptive, suspended reality of a dream that Joseph can move beyond his fears to embrace God’s Wisdom, and, like Mary, offer his own words of assent to God's will. Joseph is entrusted with the identity of this Child. He is to be named Jesus, for he is the one who will save his people. He is the promised and long-awaited Emmanuel, God-With Us. Joseph awakes from his dream a new and different person, his heart and imagination expanded, able to embrace and participate in God’s saving purpose.
Joseph’s struggle is also ours. As John Shea observes: it “foreshadows the tension of all who will be drawn to Jesus. Is he a scandal to be rejected, or a manifestation of the Spirit to be welcomed?” This same question is posed to each of us. How are we called to welcome Jesus in the unexpected and disruptive?
Perhaps the birth of Christ in each of us, and among us, takes place in those moments that confound our logic and shatter our expectations: moments that call us to trust in the voice that says “do not fear” so that we can welcome the impossible new Life coming into our midst. How are we called with Joseph to wake up? How will we choose to move forward in faith?
With this question in mind I would like end with “A Prayer for Choosing” by Jan Richardson: "What we choose changes us./ Who we love transforms us./ How we create remakes us./ Where we live reshapes us./ So in all our choosing, O God, make us wise;/ in all our loving, O Christ, make us bold;/ in all our creating, O Spirit, give us courage;/ in all our living, may we become whole.
The sisters of Mount St. Scholastica wish all of the readers of the Atchison Globe abundant joy and blessings in the year 2023. You are remembered in our prayers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.