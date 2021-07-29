I'm going to interrupt the series I was doing on the psalms in order to share something very timely. I was asked by Sister Rosemary Bertels, one of our elders in Dooley Center, if I could send a letter to the editor of the Globe that she had written. Instead, I've gotten her permission to share it within this column because I think it really does touch on matters of faith. I want to place it within the fundamental truth of just about every religion I can think of, that is, the assumption that all human beings share in a basic oneness. We are of the same matter and are here as brothers and sisters of one another. As such, we have a responsibility to one another.
This sister's letter begins with that basic truth. She writes: "Freedom means you are free to act responsibly. Freedom can also mean abuse of power. I’m speaking about your freedom to be vaccinated or not. True, you are free not to be vaccinated, but what about my freedom or that of your parents or your best friend? I’m afraid, because you don’t want to be vaccinated, we are losing our freedom again. On March 17, 2020, we sisters in Dooley Center were separated from the rest of the community in order not to spread the virus throughout the house. Our prioress and the administrator of Dooley Center felt it was for the safety of all concerned. Who lost their freedom in order to keep all safe? ... We all benefited from losing our freedom for the good of others."
People were dying in droves in nursing homes across the country. This letter reminds us that in civilized societies there is the fundamental notion of the common good. No one person always gets to have their way when others are involved. We might say that we don't want the government interfering with our freedom, but it happens all day long. Every time we stop at a stop sign, we give up our freedom in order to protect others and ourselves.
The sacrifices of our elders to take care of others are painfully cited in the letter: no Mass and no communal prayer for over a year and other serious consequences. She writes: "Sisters and employees were tested twice a week at over $100/test. ... If someone tested positive we were quarantined for 14 days in our rooms. With 10-12 steps from my window to the hall door, ... things begin to close in on you. We spent 2 1/2 months in our rooms ... took our meals alone, using paper plates and plastic utensils. In 2020, we ate our Thanksgiving and Christmas meals in our rooms alone. You bet we lost freedom, but only 4 sisters had minimal symptoms. What a great reward from losing our freedom for a time because we had wonderful, smart leaders. Our nursing staff went beyond their duty to keep us safe." She concludes: "I’m begging each of you to think of others and please get vaccinated so we don’t keep losing our freedom. God bless you and be assured of my prayers for each of you."
This sister doesn't want anyone to feel sorry for her. She just wants others to know that their choices have consequences for others that they don't know or see, at least one of whom is praying for them. Here is a woman who understands the true freedom of the children of God: to take care of each other even when sacrifice is required. Jesus freely gave his life for us; our personal fears and discomforts when choosing to do the right and moral thing are pretty small by comparison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.