I just finished up fall breeding, luckily ahead of this cold snap. Breeding decisions are some of the most important and longest lasting made, in any livestock enterprise. Ask my family, I spend hours working through the art & science of mating decisions, trying to make the best possible, most informed decision. Much of this is done looking at the science side of the equation, by evaluating EPDs. Today we will discuss the general principals behind EPDs.

Expected progeny differences (EPDs) provide estimates of the genetic value of an animal as a parent. Specifically, differences in EPDs between two individuals of the same breed predict differences in performance between their future offspring, when each is mated to animals of the same average genetic merit. EPDs are calculated for birth, growth, maternal, and carcass traits, among others, and are reported in the same units of measurement as the trait (normally pounds). These values are to be used relative to each other and should not be expected to be actual values.

