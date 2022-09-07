In chapter 14 of the gospel of St. Luke, verses 7-14, Jesus is attending a banquet and has a lesson for the people there. He tells them not to go for the highest place, and he gives us the familiar saying that "every one who exalts himself will be humbled, but the one who humbles himself will be exalted." I was reminded of an interview I saw recently about tennis legend Chris Evert, now 67 years old. Although eclipsed by Serena Williams, she won more matches than any player in history when she was active in the 1970s and 1980s, winning 90% of all her matches and 18 Grand Slam events.
She is an example of someone who had everything in the eyes of the world. She was admired and given special treatment because of her achievements. Speaking to Tracy Smith of the television show "CBS Sunday Morning," she acknowledged that fact saying, " [Some people] are always told, 'You're the greatest,' and patted on the back, and people can't say no to them, you know? I mean, I don't think I've ever gotten a ticket in my life, because policemen have pulled me over many times and seen that l'm Chris Evert. And they go, 'l'm such a big fan of yours, l'm gonna let you go.' I think when that happens years, and years, and years, and years, I think you become a little entitled and a little enabled. And I'm the first to admit that. l feel like that affected my relationships with people, and with my marriages ... l think you pay a price."
All the fame in the world does not keep a person from the pain of life and may even leave them less prepared for it. Evert has been married and divorced three times. Her sister got cancer and died, at which time Chris discovered that she, too, had the cancer BRCA gene. If not for her sister's death, she would not have been checked and not discovered that she herself had cancer and was only months from potential death.
Her own bout with cancer treatment helped her to turn her values around. Now you can find the tennis legend, who has finished her chemotherapy, giving free lessons to underserved children on a Miami public court in 95-degree heat. Asked what drives her now, "l think: give, give, give," Evert replied. When asked, "Do you think about Legacy?" she said that she did not. "Because, I mean, Legacy is already patting yourself on the back. l don't think about that. I don't think about patting myself on the back." The reporter then asked her, "So, what drives you now?" Her answer was, "I think to be a mentor, because I've lived such an interesting life, and I've acquired a lot of wisdom. And I feel like I can give that to people."
Jay Cormier, a writer of commentaries on bible readings, has this to say in a reflection on the passage from St. Luke: "The humility of the Gospel is to realize that all the blessings we have received come as a result of the depth of God's love and not because of anything we have done to deserve it. Confronted with this realization, all we can do is try and return that love to those around us." In this story, Jesus also tells his listeners that they should feast not among those who honor them, but to invite the poor and needy. While we might never be as esteemed in the eyes of the world as Chris Evert, we are all called to put our gifts in perspective and to give them as freely as they have been given to us.
