In chapter 14 of the gospel of St. Luke, verses 7-14, Jesus is attending a banquet and has a lesson for the people there. He tells them not to go for the highest place, and he gives us the familiar saying that "every one who exalts himself will be humbled, but the one who humbles himself will be exalted." I was reminded of an interview I saw recently about tennis legend Chris Evert, now 67 years old. Although eclipsed by Serena Williams, she won more matches than any player in history when she was active in the 1970s and 1980s, winning 90% of all her matches and 18 Grand Slam events.

She is an example of someone who had everything in the eyes of the world. She was admired and given special treatment because of her achievements. Speaking to Tracy Smith of the television show "CBS Sunday Morning," she acknowledged that fact saying, " [Some people] are always told, 'You're the greatest,' and patted on the back, and people can't say no to them, you know? I mean, I don't think I've ever gotten a ticket in my life, because policemen have pulled me over many times and seen that l'm Chris Evert. And they go, 'l'm such a big fan of yours, l'm gonna let you go.' I think when that happens years, and years, and years, and years, I think you become a little entitled and a little enabled. And I'm the first to admit that. l feel like that affected my relationships with people, and with my marriages ... l think you pay a price."

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.