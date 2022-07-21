Many questions surrounded the Amelia Earhart Festival this year because of the prior pandemic, Country Stampede, and headliners backing out of the LakeFest, but it seemed for every downside there was a better upside. The crowds were manageable, and people were polite, interested, and engaged at the venues. The Symposium and luncheon honoring Mandy Horvath were well attended and positive comments were overheard from a visitor from Michigan saying, “I didn’t realize this festival was going on but my friend from Leavenworth said we should attend to see what it was like. I know I will be coming back next year; I really am enjoying my day.”
Comments also heard about the museum with people planning on returning when the renovation is finished. A couple from Iowa who had attended previous Amelia Earhart Festivals commented on how well-mannered the crowds were and the ease of being able to walk to the activities downtown.
