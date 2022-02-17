It’s not difficult to see the challenges facing our world today. Look around you. Situations crying out for more leadership are everywhere, in Kansas and beyond. Many of us would like to see greater leadership, action, and outcomes around issues that matter to us.
K-State Research and Extension and the Meadowlark Extension District is hosting the Welcome A-Board Leadership Basics course. Designed to provide basic training for members of community-based boards, the series is offered in four blocks of related lessons.
“Informed and committed board members are the key to healthy, effective boards and committees in our Kansas communities. Whether you are a member of a church board, a township board, a United Way agency board, or a rural water board, this training is appropriate for you,” shares facilitator David Key, Meadowlark Extension District director.
Four sessions will be offered and one registration allows your participation in any or all of the sessions that will be held in the comfort of your home via Zoom from March 1 thru March 15, 2022.
Session 1 will be held on March 1 on how organized groups function and what is your role when asked to serve.
Session 2 will be held on March 8 on the duties and responsibilities of non-profit board members and how to organize and lead productive meetings, effective meeting agendas and basic parliamentary procedure
Session 3 will be held on March 10 on Financial Responsibilities, Fund Raising, Legalities and Ethics of Non-Profit Boards
Session 4 will be held on March 15 on Strategic Planning for Non-Profit Boards and Groups.
All sessions will be offered at no cost and live via Zoom Conferencing or conference call from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each evening with handouts provided via mail or email and a recorded link that will be available after the lesson is offered.
Registration is due by the close of business on February 25. Contact David Key at the Meadowlark Extension District office in Seneca at 785-336-2184 or by email at dkey@ksu.edu or Ray Ladd at the Atchison County Extension Office at 913-833-5450 or cladd@ksu.edu.
The goal of Welcome A-Board is to foster leadership for stronger, healthier and more prosperous Kansas communities.
