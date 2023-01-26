University of Missouri researchers surveyed 66 pastures between 2015 and 2017 looking at the average number of weeds per acre. Annual broadleaf weeds led the way, peaking at close to an estimated 7,500 weeds per acre. Perennial broadleaf weeds were a close second, peaking at an estimated 5,000 weeds per acre. Total weed pressure (the sum of annual and perennial grasses and broadleaves plus sedge species) reached almost 20,000 weeds per acre.

While weed numbers were plenty high, weed pressure distribution added another angle to weed management efforts. Annual broadleaf weed pressure jumped early and remained steady through the growing season. In contrast, annual grasses weren’t prevalent until late summer.

