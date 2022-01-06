On behalf of the sisters of Mount St. Scholastica, I want to wish all of our readers much joy and blessing in this new year. In recent weeks, as we have been hearing about the beginnings of the life of Jesus, a particular word has struck me. The word is “ponder.” When the angel Gabriel came to announce to Mary that she was to bear the Savior, we read, “But she was greatly troubled at what was said and pondered what sort of greeting this might be” (Luke 1:29).
Mary was not the only one pondering. In the first chapter of the Gospel of St. Matthew, verses 19 and 20, we read, “Because Joseph her husband was a righteous man and was unwilling to disgrace her publicly, he resolved to divorce her quietly. But after he had pondered these things, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream and said, ‘Joseph, son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary as your wife, for the child to be born of her is conceived by the Holy Spirit.’ “
In the story of the birth of Jesus in St. Luke’s gospel, we are told that the shepherds came on the night Jesus was born. “When they had seen him, they spread the word concerning what had been told them about this child, and all who heard it were amazed at what the shepherds said to them. But Mary treasured up all these things and pondered them in her heart” (Luke 2:17-19). Later in that chapter is the story of the twelve-year-old Jesus staying in the temple and his parents fearing he was lost. The gospel says, “Then he went down to Nazareth with them and was obedient to them. But his mother treasured (kept, stored, pondered) all these things in her heart” (Luke 2:51).
Mary would continue to ponder these things as her life and that of her son unfolded. She would have been different in many ways in her thirties, would have changed more in her forties, and throughout her life because she continued to ponder these things. She pondered the word she saw in those prophecies, the Word she carried in her womb, and the Word she saw die on the cross. She kept thinking about it, reflecting upon it, and it changed her. Every part of her life kept changing.
I have been thinking, pondering, about how that should be what happens to us as well. We should be different in this new year after more than a year and a half of the pandemic. We are not the same people we were before and we should be changed. We should be changed by pondering. To ponder is not just to think about something, using our minds to try to intellectually understand it. You have to let it come into your heart, nestle there, be open to it, and somehow it begins to change you. We don’t know a lot of things about Mary, but we do know that she pondered; she took the word of God in and let it rest in her heart. It changed her without knowing the answers to all the questions or what was to come.
When we are at worship, we listen to the readings from scripture together and take them in. I wonder if, as we individually ponder them, we somehow change the whole group somewhat. I wonder if our pondering helps those who ponder with us to go towards God. I believe that, when we hear the word of God and it begins to get in, we become not just a single person, but a part of God’s great family, the heirs of the kingdom of God.
