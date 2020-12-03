Once again we are in Advent, the season celebrated in many Christian denominations in the month leading up to Christmas. In this season, the readings at worship services are focused on the theme of waiting and preparing for the coming of Jesus. In the gospel for the first Sunday of Advent, Mark 13:33-37, Jesus says: “Be watchful! Be alert! You do not know when the time will come.”
In the summer of 1997, I experienced the need to be watchful: I was at my childhood home on Gertrude Street in Omaha, staying there for the summer to prepare for the family home to be sold. My parish church had weekday Mass at 8:00 a.m. each morning. I would walk the mile to church saying my rosary on the way. On the very first day as I walked to church, a German Shepard dog ran down the hill barking at me. The dog was young and I stamped my foot and yelled at it until it ran back up the hill. Then I realized that the neighborhood had changed since I walked to school as a child, and that I should have more than my rosary with me. So I started carrying my father’s cane as well. The very next week I really needed it! Down the hill came a pit bull! With both hands holding the cane, I quickly moved it back and forth, back and forth, across the mouth of the pit bull and at the same time I moved backwards into the street. I knew I would be safe on the street as the dog probably thought I was on its property.
Be watchful! Be mindful! These are very important words in many situations. Saints Benedict and Scholastica knew how easily we can get distracted, misdirected, and lose mindfulness of the presence of God as we go about our daily tasks. So, following the wisdom of earlier monastic teachers, they recommend to their followers that we say often the words from Psalm 70: “O God, come to my assistance! O Lord, make haste to help me!”
One of our Advent songs, written by Tom Booth, prays: “Find us ready, Lord, not standing still./ Find us working and loving and doing your will./ Find us ready, Lord, faithful in love,/ building the kingdom that’s here and above,/ building the kingdom of mercy and love.”
As we begin our new Church year, these words strike us even more forcefully. We are faced with the uncertainties of the pandemic and our political chaos. With Advent activities and Christmas planning, things get even more hectic.
In another reading for the season, Isaiah says: “Why do you let us wander, O Lord, from your ways? Would that we were mindful of You in our ways!” Paul is so encouraging when he reminds us that we wait for the revelation of Jesus, and as we wait “we are not lacking in any spiritual gift.” We have everything we need so be watchful!
Our lives are a living reality. We have routines and work to do. Yet amidst all this we pursue a single goal: the ever-renewed search for the Divine Presence. Could it be that Advent is God’s invitation to enter into a more profoundly life-giving environment of life in the Trinity? God longs for us to experience divine love. Could it be that the call for watchfulness, the time we do not know will come, is deep within our hearts?
Now about the dog … it ran back up the hill. I walked to church on the other side of the street. Jesus says at the end of the passage, “What I say to you, I say to all: ‘Watch!’”
