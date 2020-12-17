In these turbulent times with Covid and election troubles, some things might not be making the news cycle. Fake meat has been around for a while now, most of which is plant-based, created in laboratories somewhere. But now there's a new company, called Ouroborus Steak," which will allow customers to grow their own meat using their own cells and donated blood. Cannibalism is here, are we surprised? Here's a couple of headlines on this new company, along with a few others with updates on the general fake meat movement. Check them out and let me know what you think.
"Ouroborus Steak grow-your-own human meat kit is 'technically' not cannibalism" by Jennifer Hahn for Dezeen
"A group of American scientists and designers have developed a concept for a grow-your-own steak kit using human cells and blood to question the ethics of the cultured meat industry."
Ouroboros Steak could be grown by the diner at home using their own cells, which are harvested from the inside of their cheek and fed serum derived from expired, donated blood." 2. "You are what you eat: DIY human steak installation ignites debate around the ultimate taboo - cannibalism" by Laura Brehaut for the National Post
Brehaut writes, "Human cells, mycelium, paper, plastic. This story starts benignly enough. A DIY meat kit is the crux of the debate — but this isn't just any protein. "Instead of using animal cells to produce chicken nuggets, meatballs or slices of steak, Ottawa scientist Andrew Pelling, industrial designer, and scientist Grace Knight, and
interdisciplinary artist, designer, and researcher Orkan Telhan cultured human cells in human serum to grow blobs of, you guessed it, human meat." 3. "1,000 years of fake meats" featured on Grist. In a video series, Grist features video footage of fake meat products. Here's a description of the video: "We prepared six faux meat dishes from the past 1,000 years, ranging from mock lamb chops in 965 to the 'bleeding' Impossible Burger in 2016."
"The other side of climate-friendly foods" by Vibha Varshney for Down To Earth. Varshney writes, "Eating is intrinsic to every living organism. We eat what is around us, be it plants or animals, as long as we eat moderately. But now, making good food choices is progressively becoming difficult.
"Consider this. Managing the food system is now part of the new formula for fighting climate change. The food systems — that includes cultivation, storage, processing, and managing waste — produce somewhere between 21-37% of greenhouse emissions." 5. "In a global first, lab-grown chicken nugget will soon be on the menu in Singapore" by Rasha Aridi for Smithsonian Magazine. "This is a historic moment in the food system," Josh Tetrick, Eat Just's chief executive, tells Mike Ives of the New York Times. "We've been eating meat for thousands of years, and every time we've eaten meat, we've had to kill an animal."
