This past Holy Week I had a couple of thoughts about the passion and death of Jesus. Jesus knows that he is going to die; he gets beat; he gets made fun of; he gets rejected; he is suffering pain. Yet it is then, as he is in the midst of his own suffering, that he is still present to others. For example, at the Last Supper, as he talks about who is going to betray him, he says of Judas, in a way that is still caring and kind, that it would have been better for Judas to have never been born than to carry out this act. Jesus does not seem to be filled with hate or a desire for revenge, but simply pity that this is as it must be.
In the Garden of Gethsemane, when the crowd comes for Jesus and Peter cuts off the ear of one of the guards, Jesus is sensitive to the pain of the guard and reaches up to heal him. Then, on the way to his crucifixion, when he meets the women who are weeping and wailing at his suffering and at the thought of losing him, he again responds by going outside of himself and thinking of them. He tells them not to worry about him but to be concerned about their own children and their fate. That is a path of suffering that they themselves will have to walk.
Finally, even as he is dying on the cross, he responds to the repentance of the thief beside him. In his own last moments, Jesus hears the cry of the other man and assures him that they will be together that day in Paradise. That kind of example of compassion is how we are to live in spite of whatever suffering we face and might be experiencing ourselves, that can hardly be compared to what Jesus went through.
My second thought was imagining Jesus today, in our world, walking this way of the cross. Here is a man who has come to us, who has the ability to master all of creation, who is the son of God, but has chosen to come to us as a human being, with nothing privileged about him. He would come not as a master but as a servant. He could have the power to move mountains but he would again choose weakness and the acceptance of whatever he would have to face. With his miracles, he could accumulate all kinds of greatness and fame, but he would again choose not to use his power that way. He would choose always to be ordinary. He could choose to possess all the gold, all the riches of the world, but he would choose to be poor.
Today, he could be an oligarch, a drug lord, a lobbyist trying to use the political system to his personal advantage. He could make sure that things stayed safe for the rich against the poor. But again, today, he would choose to stand with those who have none of the world’s wealth and power. He would have had the opportunity with today’s technologies to weave a wonderful web of lies about whatever he wanted reality to be, but instead he would simply choose to tell the truth.
When I think about these things, I think about the fact that we live in a world where there are terrible natural disasters, brutal wars, all kinds of crime and corruption. What we have to do, once more as Jesus did, is to believe that the humanness, the weakness, the vulnerability that he modeled for us will take the challenges and transform them. We have to walk like Jesus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.