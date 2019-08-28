For the Wednesday, Aug. 28, edition:
Cartoonist Greg Kearney reflects a growing national perception that President Donald Trump's determination to slap tariffs on key trading partners like China is damaging the economy, namely via reduced trade, the goose that lays golden eggs.
Nationally syndicated cartoonist Jeff Stahler, in today’s Moderately Confused, references President Donald Trump's frequent habit of attacking former President Barack Obama and his other predecessors, anticipating that Trump will say similar things about his successors.
Stahler also calls fowl on how U.S. political leaders usually struggle to take any action after an act of mass violence, instead aimlessly wandering about in pursuit of their pet issues, while the next incident brews.
Editorial cartoons are selected based on art quality and relevance to recent local, state and national news, and do not reflect the editorial views of Atchison Globe or any News-Press Gazette Co. newspapers.
