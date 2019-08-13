{ins class=”note”}Text is for online only, please.{/ins}
For the Wednesday, Aug. 14, edition:
Sunflower State cartoonist Greg Kearney finds it a little odd that the State of Kansas is spending millions of dollars to export inmates to a private Arizona prison rather than expand capacity to house them here. It’s almost like the state government would prefer for convicts to be someone else’s problem.
Nationally syndicated cartoonist Jeff Stahler, creator of the Moderately Confused series since 2003, thinks kids will soon be envious over something other than clothes and toys during recess as school security becomes an ever-more dominant national conversation.
Nationally syndicated cartoonist Rob Rogers, who was fired last year from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for drawing cartoons critical of President Donald Trump, questions the Republican Party’s priorities amid the mass shootings and wonders if they care more for the NRA’s approval than public safety.
Editorial cartoons are selected based on art quality and relevance to recent local, state and national news, and do not reflect the editorial views of Atchison Globe or any News-Press Gazette Co. newspapers.
