For the Wednesday, Aug. 21, edition:
Cartoonist Greg Kearney shows how farmers beset by tariffs and low prices can take heart: There's always a demand for sunflowers in Kansas.
Nationally syndicated cartoonist Jeff Stahler, creator of the Moderately Confused series since 2003, pokes fun at President Donald Trump's habit of labeling things and people he disagrees with as "unfair" and "sad."
Nationally syndicated cartoonist Rob Rogers, suggests that Trump is greatly underestimating the costs and difficulties of an ongoing trade war with nations like China, particularly those affecting U.S. agriculture, which the New York City native probably doesn't have much experience with.
Editorial cartoons are selected based on art quality and relevance to recent local, state and national news, and do not reflect the editorial views of Atchison Globe or any News-Press Gazette Co. newspapers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.