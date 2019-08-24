For the Wednesday, Aug. 21, edition:
Cartoonist Greg Kearney references how Barry Grissom, appointed during the administration of President Barack Obama to lead the Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Kansas, is in political hot water. Grissom, who seeks the Democratic Party nomination to succeed U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts after the senator retires at the end of his current term in January 2021, has been linked with abuses committed by personnel from Grissom’s former office, which involved the surreptitious, illegal recording of conversations between federal inmates and their attorneys. The Kansas City Star recently called for Grissom to quit the Senate race over the scandal.
Nationally syndicated cartoonist Jeff Stahler, in today’s Moderately Confused, suggests that President Donald Trump has a habit of calling names and picking fights with anyone who doesn’t do what Trump wants. This might even include Santa Claus, if Santa doesn’t give Trump a strong economy for Christmas this year.
Stahler also calls fowl on how U.S. political leaders usually struggle to take any action after an act of mass violence, instead aimlessly wandering about in pursuit of their pet issues, while the next incident brews.
Editorial cartoons are selected based on art quality and relevance to recent local, state and national news, and do not reflect the editorial views of Atchison Globe or any News-Press Gazette Co. newspapers.
