To my Black Brothers & Sisters (and anyone else who wants to listen)—why I encourage you to vote YES on the Value Them Both amendment on August 2:
We, of all people, ought to relate to the injustice and brutality of being considered non-persons or 3/5 of a person as our ancestors in slavery were viewed. The basic question is, what is the unborn, human or not? (Hint: humans produce humans.) If it is not human, what is it? If it is human, is it ok to kill it? Using some of the arguments condoning abortion, is it acceptable to kill a one-month-old If he or she is causing problems, or since a one-month-old is not fully developed and cannot live on its own, is the child disposable? No, no one has to tell us how precious that child is-- even if he or she is a stranger to us! By the way, did you know that the federal Unborn Victims of Violence Act of 2004 defines “child in utero” as a member of the species Homo sapiens, at any stage of development, who is carried in the womb.” Sounds like a person to me! If the embryo or fetus is killed during the commission of certain crimes, the guilty party may be charged with homicide as when Scott Peterson was convicted of a double homicide for the death of his wife and unborn child.
Why do we need The Value Them Both amendment? Don’t we have regulations in the books? Yes, we do, but in a 2019 decision, the Kansas Supreme Court “discovered” a new “right to abortion” in the 1859 Kansas Constitution. Since that decision, regulations that had been in place for years have been overturned—laws such as the ban on live, painful dismemberment abortions and stricter standards of abortion clinic licensing, inspection, sanitation & safety standards--both struck down in 2021. Without The Value Them Both amendment, there will surely be a domino effect striking down other regulations—such as parental notification requirements when minors seek an abortion, ban on taxpayer funding of abortions, and women’s rights to be fully informed about abortion risks to their own health. Practically all such bi-partisan regulations have been challenged by the abortion industry in Kansas. Without the amendment, these and other regulations will be presumed unconstitutional and therefore unenforceable, opening the floodgates of unlimited, unregulated abortion in our great state. Since the 2019 decision, Kansas has seen the largest increase in the numbers of abortions in more than 25 years, with the majority of the increase performed on out-of-state residents. Let’s keep Kansas from becoming an abortion destination.
And to set the record straight, The Value Them Both Amendment does NOT ban all abortions. The amendment clearly gives elected officials (not unelected judges) the power to pass laws regarding abortion in difficult cases such as rape, incest and to save the life of the mother. Neither does it identify treatment for miscarriage or ectopic pregnancies as abortion. Women and girls will be treated as they always have for emergencies such as these.
My brothers and sisters, I watched Planned Parenthood's new ad and noticed how they are targeting people of color, following in the footsteps of its founder, Margaret Sanger. As CNN noted, " . . . your history book may not have mentioned the darker side of Sanger, like her views on eugenics, a discredited belief in improving the human race through selective breeding . . . targeted the disabled, people of color, and poor people." According to the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute, the abortion rate for black women is almost 5 times that for white women. Planned Parenthood may have taken Sanger's name off its buildings, but her "dream/nightmare" lives on—paid for with the innocent blood of more than 19 million black babies aborted since 1973. (statistics from congress.gov policy report, Center for Urban Renewal & Education).
Don’t fall for the lie that we pro-lifers only care about babies in the womb and after that, they’re on their own. Even in a small community such as mine, you see people reaching out in love as adoptive and foster care parents, supplying food and diapers to families in need, paying utility bills, housing women in crisis, and the list goes on.
We, of all people, need to open our eyes, hearts, and minds and speak up for those who have no voice, just as we were helped by others who saw the injustice of slavery and racial discrimination and tried to fix it. Vote yes! Victoria Hysten Stone Contact info: 785-741-1906 Horton, KS tvstone70@yahoo.com
