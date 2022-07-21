To my Black Brothers & Sisters (and anyone else who wants to listen)—why I encourage you to vote YES on the Value Them Both amendment on August 2:

We, of all people, ought to relate to the injustice and brutality of being considered non-persons or 3/5 of a person as our ancestors in slavery were viewed. The basic question is, what is the unborn, human or not? (Hint: humans produce humans.) If it is not human, what is it? If it is human, is it ok to kill it? Using some of the arguments condoning abortion, is it acceptable to kill a one-month-old If he or she is causing problems, or since a one-month-old is not fully developed and cannot live on its own, is the child disposable? No, no one has to tell us how precious that child is-- even if he or she is a stranger to us! By the way, did you know that the federal Unborn Victims of Violence Act of 2004 defines “child in utero” as a member of the species Homo sapiens, at any stage of development, who is carried in the womb.” Sounds like a person to me! If the embryo or fetus is killed during the commission of certain crimes, the guilty party may be charged with homicide as when Scott Peterson was convicted of a double homicide for the death of his wife and unborn child.

