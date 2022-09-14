We all know that children need to have a specific round of vaccination as they get older. It’s also vital for people over age 50 to be up to date on their vaccinations. There has been a lot of talk in the past two years about vaccinations, but it is not just about the COVID-19 vaccination. Others are important as well. Talk to your healthcare provider about which vaccinations they would recommend. Below is a list of some that you might want to consider.

All adults should consider getting the flu vaccination this fall. Vaccinations are essential if you are dealing with a chronic health condition; this puts you at a greater risk of complications. It is preferred that the flu shot be administered by the end of October so that you are protected for the upcoming flu season. The flu virus mutates over time, which means that just because you were vaccinated last year, you will still have to get vaccinated again this year.

