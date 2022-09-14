We all know that children need to have a specific round of vaccination as they get older. It’s also vital for people over age 50 to be up to date on their vaccinations. There has been a lot of talk in the past two years about vaccinations, but it is not just about the COVID-19 vaccination. Others are important as well. Talk to your healthcare provider about which vaccinations they would recommend. Below is a list of some that you might want to consider.
All adults should consider getting the flu vaccination this fall. Vaccinations are essential if you are dealing with a chronic health condition; this puts you at a greater risk of complications. It is preferred that the flu shot be administered by the end of October so that you are protected for the upcoming flu season. The flu virus mutates over time, which means that just because you were vaccinated last year, you will still have to get vaccinated again this year.
The shingles vaccination is recommended for people over age 50. The CDC recommends getting the two-dose Shingrix dosage for anyone aged 50 and older. Shingles are caused by the virus that causes chickenpox. If you have had chickenpox, you could develop shingles. Shingles are painful rash-like blisters that can develop around your torso. Medicare Part D may help cover some or all of the cost of the vaccination.
Pneumonia is an infection that spreads from person to person through the air when someone coughs. Pneumonia can be severe for people over age 65. Pneumonia infects the lungs and may cause coughing, fever, chills, and difficulty breathing. This puts older adults at a greater risk of getting sick and dying. The CDC recommends that all persons over age 65 be vaccinated.
Don’t forget about other vaccinations you may not have received a booster for in quite some time; these include tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (whopping cough). Tetanus, sometimes called lockjaw, is caused by bacteria that can enter the body through a puncture, cut, or burn. Diphtheria is a severe illness that can affect the tonsil, throat, nose, or skin and can spread from person to person. Pertussis causes uncontrollable coughing fits and makes it hard to breathe.
These vaccines can help protect your new grandchild from getting sick if you are a new grandparent. Newborns are particularly susceptible because they may not yet have received their vaccinations. Vaccines have been proven to be very safe and can help you or a loved one from getting seriously ill. Some vaccines will come with mild side effects. Talk to your healthcare provider about any concerns, your health history, and any allergies you may have. It is also a good idea to keep a record of any vaccinations you have had with the date you received the vaccination and if you experienced any side-effects
