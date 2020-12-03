While fresh vegetables can be a risk for foodborne illness, there have been instances where frozen vegetables have been linked to foodborne illness outbreaks.
It is important to handle frozen produce properly to prevent the spread of germs to your food and kitchen. From research, the USDA found:
When preparing the frozen corn for a salad, almost all participants in the study failed to follow the manufacturer’s instructions to check that it reached a safe internal temperature of 165° Fahrenheit. A food thermometer is the only safe way to know if it reaches that temperature.
Even if you are preparing a cold salad, frozen produce must be cooked first.
Inadequate handwashing is a contributing factor to all sorts of illness, including foodborne illness. It is important to follow proper handwashing steps before, during and after preparing frozen food to prevent germs from transferring from your hands to your meal.
There are five steps for proper handwashing: wet, lather with soap, scrub for 20 seconds, rinse and dry. Many people fail to rub their hands with soap for a full 20 seconds.
Although frozen products may appear to be pre-cooked or browned, they should be handled and prepared no differently than raw products and must be cooked. Frozen products may be labeled with phrases such as “Cook and Serve,” “Ready to Cook” and “Oven Ready” to indicate they must be cooked.
Always use a food thermometer to check the internal temperature of your frozen meat and poultry products to determine whether they are safe to eat. Beef, pork, lamb and veal (steaks, roasts and chops): 145° Fahrenheit with a three-minute rest time. Ground meats (beef, pork, lamb and veal): 160° Fahrenheit. Poultry (whole or ground): 165° Fahrenheit.
Following these food safety recommendations can help decrease the risk of foodborne illness in your home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.