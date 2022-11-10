This time of year, we constantly see television commercials for Medicare Advantage plans. A well-known celebrity tells us we need to call and check our benefits. What exactly does all this mean? What are Medicare Advantage plans, and how do they work.
Medicare Advantage plans are another way to access your Medicare benefits. They are also called Medicare Part C or MA plans. Instead of using Original Medicare as your primary insurance, you agree to use a private insurance company to manage your Medicare benefits. Medicare Advantage plans include in-patient hospital and medical coverage under one insurance plan. Many plans include prescription drug coverage as well. They may also have extra benefits traditional Medicare doesn’t offer, including dental care, vision, hearing, gym memberships, etc. Plans typically use a network of providers, including hospitals, doctors, physical therapists, and skilled nursing facilities.
Medicare Advantage plans have to offer the same benefits as Original Medicare; they may have different coverage rules, premiums, and cost-sharing.
All Medicare Advantage plans are different. For example, with Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs), you generally must receive all your care from providers in the plan’s network. The plan may not cover your care if you go outside the network. Private Fee-for-Service Plans (PFFS) can have a network of contracted network providers, or you can go to any provider that will take the plan. Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs) also have a network of providers. It is more cost-effective to use network providers. However, the plan will cover some of the cost if you go out of network. Traveling outside the plan’s service area may limit your coverage. However, if you have an emergency, the plan must cover you.
There are several things to consider before joining a Medicare Advantage plan. If you like your current doctor, will they be covered under the MA plan, or are they in the plan’s network? Generally, it is more cost-effective if all your healthcare providers are in the network.
Will the plan cover visits if your doctor is not in the network? Which specialists, hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and home health agencies are in the network?
How does this plan cover prescription drugs? Are all the drugs that you take covered by the plan? Will you be able to use the same pharmacy? What are the costs that you can expect in an MA plan? Many plans will have co-payments and co-insurance.
Plans must also have an annual maximum out-of-pocket cap that must be before the plan pays at 100%. PPO plans can also have a higher out-of-network maximum out-of-pocket if you go outside the PPO network.
You can only enroll in Medicare Advantage plans during designated enrollment periods. We are in the Open Enrollment period, which runs through December 7, 2020. Because there are a variety of plans and types of offered plans, you may want to consult with a trained Medicare counselor before you join a Medicare Advantage plan.
If you are interested in exploring your Medicare options or want more information about Medicare Advantage plans, contact Teresa Hatfield at the Meadowlark Extension District at 785-364-4125.
