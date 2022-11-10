This time of year, we constantly see television commercials for Medicare Advantage plans. A well-known celebrity tells us we need to call and check our benefits. What exactly does all this mean? What are Medicare Advantage plans, and how do they work.

Medicare Advantage plans are another way to access your Medicare benefits. They are also called Medicare Part C or MA plans. Instead of using Original Medicare as your primary insurance, you agree to use a private insurance company to manage your Medicare benefits. Medicare Advantage plans include in-patient hospital and medical coverage under one insurance plan. Many plans include prescription drug coverage as well. They may also have extra benefits traditional Medicare doesn’t offer, including dental care, vision, hearing, gym memberships, etc. Plans typically use a network of providers, including hospitals, doctors, physical therapists, and skilled nursing facilities.

