At the 2021 K-State Risk and Profit Conference, KSU graduate student in agricultural economics Micah Cameron-Harp delivered a presentation on research surrounding carbon credit markets. In it, she compared the differences between carbon markets domestically paying around $15 per carbon removal ton (with little fluctuation) versus European Union market futures sitting at around $55 per carbon removal ton – with current rates at almost $70/ton. Could U.S. producers have that same opportunity – and what does that ‘opportunity’ entail?
As an increasing number of acres are enrolled in carbon credit programs, questions continue to arise about their value and requirements. To help sort your carbon credit program questions, the Meadowlark Extension District and Atchison County Extension Council are collaborating to offer Understanding Carbon Credit Programs on Tuesday, December 14th at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Nortonville. Dr. Peter Tomlinson, KSU Extension Environmental Quality Specialist will discuss the ins and outs of carbon credits, including programs available to producers that might help them capture a financial reward for carbon sequestration efforts.
Coffee and light refreshments will be available at 9:30 with Dr. Tomlinson’s presentation starting at 9:45. We’ll conclude shortly after 11:00 to allow you to move on with your day.
To help with refreshments and seating, RSVP by Friday, December 10th to the Atchison County Extension Office at (913) 833-5450 (e-mail to cladd@ksu.edu ) or Oskaloosa Office of the Meadowlark Extension District at (785) 863-2212 (e-mail to dhallaue@ksu.edu ). In case of inclement weather, contact either Office the morning of the meeting for details.
Bush Honeysuckle
One brushy species still alive right now is an invasive known as bush honeysuckle. Increasingly a problem in northeast Kansas, the shrub’s bright red berries and leaves that stay green well in to fall are almost a dead giveaway. Once a landscape shrub, it has become a serious invader of forest understories. It’s long growing season gives it a huge competitive advantage over other woodland species, decreasing wildflowers and other desirable shrubs.
If development of native forest species is desired, bush honeysuckle needs to be controlled. If patches are small, seedlings can be hand pulled when the soil is damp. Larger infestations require chemical control. Mowing or cutting without chemical treatment results in vigorous resprouting. For foliar applications, consider spot treatments of glyphosate (i.e., Roundup) in late summer/fall. There is often a window when honeysuckle is still green and can be controlled while other species are dormant, reducing injury from offsite herbicide movement. Applications of Crossbow (2,4-D + triclopyr) might be an option. Be very careful with the use of these products around desirable species to avoid root/foliar injury. Anytime shoots are cut, stumps need to be treated using a concentrated (20 – 50 percent) glyphosate treatment. Basal bark applications with 2,4-D or picloram products work well, using an oil carrier to penetrate bark. Cut stump and basal treatments can be done when areas to be sprayed are dry and not frozen. Always read and follow label directions to avoid damage to desirable species.
For more information on bush honeysuckle management, check out Economical Control of Bush Honeysuckle available online (https://bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu/pubs/MF3222.pdf ) or via request to any District Extension Office.
