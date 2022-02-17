A few days ago, I received a text from a relative of mine. She just finished her medical doctor internship and is in Kenya on a medical mission trip. She has developed a special interest in delivering babies and she is working in maternity care there. She wrote a very long description of her work and her experience.
She wrote that she sees two worlds in Africa. First, there is the world of the joys of childbirth. She described some beautiful and wonderful things that she has seen and experienced in her work and in the land and the people. But then she goes on to describe another world that she has seen as well. She told about the lack of health care for women in the country. If a woman can't deliver her baby naturally, there are terrible consequences. If she needs a caesarean surgery or other special care, she has to be sent to a larger hospital at some distance. By the time someone can get her there, there has often already been too much damage to her and the baby.
There are often two disctinct sides to life, one very positive and the other very negative. We see two sides of a situation very clearly in the Sermon on the Mount, the famous speech by Jesus about suffering and blessing. He is really describing two different kingdoms, one the opposite of the other. In Matthew 5:3-11, he says, "Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth. Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled. Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy. Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God. Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God. Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are you when people insult you, persecute you and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of me. Rejoice and be glad, because great is your reward in heaven, for in the same way they persecuted the prophets who were before you."
When we think about Jesus' preaching, he did this for three years, going from place to place. So he would have repeated this kind of thumbnail summary of his teaching many times. His apostles and others who followed him often would have heard this thumbnail many times. And its basic message was always the same description of what the kingdom of heaven is like. It is a place where people are equal, where they are all fed and get their needs met. Everyone is cared about and treated with dignity.
In the world today, there is often a different thumbnail summary. It describes a world where power is the most important thing and where only the needs of certain people are important and getting met. Only some people count and only some can expect to demand that they have a right to privilege. This is certainly in contrast to the way Jesus presents the kingdom that will come after the kingdom of this world. We have to make choices about which of these world views we want to stand with. We have to ask ourselves if we are willing to be poor, to be meek. A part I find most difficult is whether I am willing to be persecuted for my stance on issues of peace and justice. I have to remember that Jesus promises that those who suffer because they stand up for gospel values will know joy in the end.
