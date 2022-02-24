In our church, after a reading from scripture, we say "Thanks be to God." Sometimes it is hard to think about and realize to what we have said "Thanks be to God." Often the gospel has called us to do hard things like being merciful, treating others well, giving and not expecting to get back. Today, I have been reflecting on one that is particularly hard, when Jesus tells us to turn the other cheek to those who would hurt us. We know that sometimes when we turn the other cheek, that cheek will just get struck too.
We know that sometimes we can be hit over and over again. I'm thinking about some of the victims of abuse whom I counseled. You certainly can't say this to them. Malcolm X once said, "Anytime you tell a man to turn the other cheek or to be non-violent in the face of a violent enemy, you're making that man defenseless. You're robbing him of his God-given right to defend himself." Maya Angelou said, "If someone is really trying to take your head off with a baseball bat, I don't know how long you're supposed to stand there and turn the other cheek so they can get a better angle at taking your head off." I give these examples to say that there are different ways of viewing this passage.
Yet Jesus says to turn the other cheek. The peace activist and founder of Catholic Worker Houses Dorothy Day said, "As for ourselves, yes, we must be meek, bear injustice, malice, rash judgement. We must turn the other cheek, give up our cloak, go a second mile." So how do we put these different views together? Someone who writes inspirational quotes, named V.J. Mackie, says "What does 'turning the other cheek' mean? How did the Saviour exemplify turning the other cheek? On occasion, he used silence. At other times He asked a question when questioned and even used rebuke when necessary. But always, He acted not reacted when provoked, knowing unchecked anger or retaliation only serves to give our power away to those aimed at provoking and goading for a reaction."
So going back to those I have known who were abused, I would never tell them to turn the other cheek because what happens then is what I think Malcolm X is referring to. If she turns the other cheek and gets hit again and again, what happens is that she begins to believe that she deserves it and the person abusing her believes it too. If you turn the other cheek in these situations, you begin to wonder whether you deserve to be treated any differently. The abuser is able to take your power and your dignity from you. You lose your ability to see the truth of the treatment.
What Mackie is saying about Jesus is that he was able to turn the other cheek, but he could do this only and always from a position of the truth. He could turn the other cheek by making a point of what he believed and lived. A great example is with the story of the woman caught in adultery. When Jesus stopped the people attacking her, he did so by saying that the stones should be thrown only by those who have never done anything wrong themselves. When people protest injustices, they are standing up for the truth. Turning the other cheek is a very hard thing to buy into, but we must always be sure that we are doing it from a stance of the truths that Jesus teaches. We must always stand for the vulnerable, the powerless, and believe in the truth of Jesus no matter what.
