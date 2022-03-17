With the rising cost of living and so many other things, looking for any and all possible way to save money is on a lot of people’s mind. Have you ever thought about how to assessing your kitchen habits as a means to saving money?
Here are some ideas to get to started.
1. When handwashing dishes, allow them to soak first and after washing, rinse them in batches. Be sure to turn off the water between the batches. Hot water should be used for washing and cool water for rinsing.
2. When using a dishwasher, wait until it is full before running it. Use the shortest cycle to accomplish the job and allow the dishes to air dry.
3. Defrost food in the refrigerator rather than under running water.
4. Check your refrigerator and freezer seals. If a piece of paper can easily be slid out when the door is closed, it’s time to have the seal replaced.
5. Follow the manufacturer’s instruction for cleaning the coils, interior and exterior of your refrigerator.
6. Take the time to read the manual of your household appliances. For instance, are you aware that the refrigerator or freezer is most energy efficient when it is 2/3 full but not crowded? Air must be able to circulate and cool the refrigerated foods. Overcrowding of foods generally reduces efficiency.
7. Minimize pre-heating time when using an appliance and, if possible, use a microwave oven instead of heating the oven.
By looking at some of your kitchen habits can help you to save money. This list is just to
get you started thinking of other areas in your home that you can work on reducing costs by looking at some of your habits throughout your entire home.
