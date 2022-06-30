Helen Keller, blind and deaf for almost her entire life, once said: “The only thing worse than being blind is having sight, but no vision.” There are several stories in the gospels where the blind are healed. In John 9:1-41, one man is without sight, but there are his parents whose vision is darkened by fear of displeasing those in authority and the Pharisees whose vision is darkened by arrogance and self-righteousness.
Jesus did more than restore the man’s sight; Jesus called him to a new vision of life, an entirely different way of seeing. It seems that the cured man embraced this invitation for he responds: “I believe” and then worshiped him. Jesus confronted the narrow vision of the Pharisees, but we don’t know if any of them took his words to heart.
If there is anything Jesus came to give us, it was a new way of seeing. His words and actions were meant to open to us the possibility of living a vision that would guide us through every joy and sorrow in life.
As I was reflecting on what it means to live the Gospel vision, an annoying physical condition that our older readers have probably experienced. Remember the time you picked up a medicine bottle and discovered you could no longer read the small print? I looked up what causes this and found out that as our body ages, the lens becomes harder and less elastic, which makes it more difficult for the eye to focus on close objects. The print appears to shrink on us and we begin to squint. The medical term for this is presbyopia.
Like the fearful parents or the smug Pharisees, I think we can develop spiritual presbyopia. It happens when we focus primarily on ourselves and slide into me-centered behaviors. What could be some outward signs of this condition? Maybe we become less flexible, or we stubbornly cling to our own opinion, or we are overly judgmental, or we frequently succumb to fear or grumbling or to staying in our comfort zone. Whatever it may be, the results are a heart that is less elastic, a focus that is cloudy and a gospel vision that is shrinking. We’ve become a spiritual squinter. We’ve contracted spiritual presbyopia!
Centuries ago, early Christian monastics described this loss of vision in terms of the “passions,” described as any emotions, habits and attitudes that prevented us from loving as God loves. They believed that, when these passions dominate our lives, we begin to spiritually squint, not only in our dealings with ourselves, but in our dealings with others. It’s no surprise that they taught that the greatest battle is the one within. One of them, Abba Anthony, said: “When you sit quietly alone you escape three wars: hearing, speaking and seeing. The one thing you will fight all the time is your own heart.”
We need to be alert to ways our Gospel vision may need some re-focusing. No matter how many times our vision may have narrowed, God’s mercy and forgiveness are ever-present. It is tempting to begin to spiritually squint, to allow our vision to narrow. Every day we are called to widen our vision, grow in gratitude for the ordinary of life, deepen our compassion for our brothers and sisters in the world, and stretch our hearts to be a joyful presence to one another. We are to be living reminders to one another that at our very core we are Christ-bearers, light-bearers. Helen Keller was so right: “The only thing worse than being blind is having sight but no vision.”
