The gospel of St. Luke begins by setting the stage for us to begin to hear the story of Jesus. He starts his message by saying, "I too have decided, after investigating everything accurately anew, to write it down in an orderly sequence for you, most excellent Theophilus, so that you may realize the certainty of the teachings you have received." While we may not know exactly who this person is, this Greek name "Theophilus" means lover of God or friend of God. So Luke is also speaking to each one of us. He is setting the stage for all of us who are seekers of God to hear this story. We are the ones whom he wants to hear the message of what the kingdom of God is and what Jesus is being called to do.
After his introductory chapters on the birth and early life of Jesus, Luke records in chapter 4 one of Jesus' first public appearances. Jesus goes to the synagogue and is handed a scroll to read. It happens to be a passage from Isaiah that says, "The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to bring glad tidings to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim liberty to captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to let the oppressed go free, and to proclaim a year acceptable to the Lord."
As I hear this story, I imagine Jesus walking up and beginning to speak and I think there must have been something special about his voice. I can remember times when I have been in church and, when the priest got up to do the reading or give the sermon, I immediately was struck by the person's great speaking voice. At times like that, I am almost mesmerized by the sound of the voice beyond just what they are saying. I imagine the people in the synagogue having that kind of experience, of being immediately mesmerized by the sound of Jesus' voice. Not only would his voice have been special, but his eyes and his appearance in the way he carried himself would have struck them.
Then, on top of that, they heard his words and, although they were the words of Isaiah, they could feel that these words were about him. The second important thing about what he read, though, was that he went on to describe what the kingdom of God is about: to bring glad tidings to the poor, to proclaim liberty and to let the oppressed go free, to heal the blind. Scripture scholars say that in the whole Bible there are about 2000 times when the poor are spoken about and often captives and other categories of needy persons are mentioned at the same time. So what "the poor" really means is those who are disadvantaged in some way. He is speaking about those who are truly disadvantaged. Sometimes we might say that we are poor because we don't have the talent or possessions that someone else has or poor because we don't feel noticed or important. But Scripture is speaking of those who are truly disadvantaged, truly without the necessities of life.
He also refers to the blind. In the 100 or so places where Scripture mentions blindness, it is actual inability to see. But maybe that's a part that really applies to us. We must ask ourselves, "How am I blind?" Jesus is telling us that the kingdom of God is a place for people who are hurting. It is a place where those who need healing are cared for. And the kingdom is for people who will care for them ... people like us.
