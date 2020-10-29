When the Sarmaritan woman asked Jesus where was the right place to worship, Jesus had a surprising answer. He told her that it is not the temple in Jerusalem, nor the mountain of the Samaritans, no single specific place, that can bring about the worship of God in spirit and in truth (John 4:19-23). He is saying that it is what happens in these places that matters. That is what God wants of each of us – to worship in spirit and in truth.
Our Mount St. Scholastica chapel, where we pray several times each day, was dedicated in 1908 on June 24. That was 112 years ago. On the plaque just outside this chapel, where the names of our deceased sisters are listed, there are the names of 648 sisters. These sisters sat in the same pews every day just as we do. They sat here in this holy place as we do, listening to the Word of God and it changed them. They participated in the Eucharist and it changed them. Many other people have also worshiped with us here on Sundays, for funerals, or for other events.
I wonder what went on in their heads as they sat here. Today I happened to choose the name of Mother Mary Austin from the box of numbers below the list. I wonder what she thought as she sat here and how she prayed. Perhaps she said, “Dear God help me to be a better guide and example for the sisters.”
I wonder what other sisters thought about. You can imagine the people who came before you in your own church. Perhaps someone looked at a picture of a faraway family member, wondering what was happening to them and prayed that they might be safe. Maybe another person wondered why they had to work with a certain person instead of someone easier to get along with, and prayed, “Help me to bear with this situation and this person.” Another may have worried that her father was beating her mother or there was some other crisis among their loved ones. Another might pray for strength, asking “How can I deal with this terrible pain in my body?”
I can’t imagine everything that has been thought about as people prayed in our church or yours. But in their place of worship, like us with our similar thoughts and prayers, they heard the Word of God and it changed them as it changes us. Because they came to a holy place, they could tender these thoughts and prayers to God and their concerns could be held close to God’s heart. Another thing about places of worship is that we are never really alone in them. When we come to community worship, it is with other people. We are a part of a group of people and they help us to learn how to love God and they bring us to greater love of God. I find this especially in the music. We have some sisters who, when they sing or play an instrument, they uplift everyone to a higher sense of awe for God.
All of us can be changed when we make use of a holy place as a place where we become more of what God wants us to be, a person who honors God in spirit and in truth. Our chapel, your own church, are holy places because in them we are called day after day to commit ourselves to seeking God. It is a place where, if we choose to make use of it, we can be made holy.
