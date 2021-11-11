As in many other weeks, the deadline for our column is getting close and I can't think of anything to share. I got spoiled during the pandemic because, in the absence of a priest, we had communion services where various sisters gave the sermon and I could just grab those excellent reflections each week.
Now, not only do I not have that resource, but it's not a special season like Lent or Christmas with a good theme. So I cast about for anything that might have been going on in our community or in the calendar of feasts. My mind finally lit on St. Jude, whose feast day was a couple of weeks ago on October 28 in Roman Catholic, Anglican and Lutheran churches. Although a minor figure in scripture, he's known by many people who are not Catholic because he is popular in our culture as the patron saint of hopeless and impossible causes.
No one seems to know exactly how this fame began. In the gospels, outside of the lists of the twelve, he is only mentioned once, when he asks Jesus at the Last Supper why he doesn't show himself to the world. He is also the supposed author of a very short epistle, the "Letter of Jude," a note of some 25 verses warning against false teachers who would lead others away from salvation. He, Jude Thaddeus, also struggled with having a similar name to the traitor Judas Iscariot. He is believed to have been martyred in the Middle East, but that's about it for his biography.
Nevertheless, in the last couple of hundred years, devotion to him took off. He became more popular around Europe in the 1800s. Some say that, because he was one of the least important apostles, people prayed to everyone else in the group first and he became the saint of last resort. This forgotten saint became the go-to guy to intercede in any lost cause. If you watch television, you're familiar with St. Jude's Children's Hospital and the many miracles of medical science that take place there. This hospital's name has brought St. Jude into even greater prominence. Since his martyrdom may have occured near modern Beirut, it is no surprise that Danny Thomas, himself Lebanese, would have known special devotion to this saint.
For years, the want ads in newspapers in large cities have had postings of thank-you notes to St. Jude. This is part of a popular devotion in which people say a particular prayer for nine days and then, when their favor is received, they are to publicly acknowledge it. This "Unfailing Prayer to St. Jude," of course, leads many to think that devotion to the saints is superstitious and naive. I don't know how anyone can say that a particular set of words is "unfailing." Someone could pray to him forever to send them a billion dollars or bring back a loved one who has died, but these could never be considered reasonable or legitimate things to ask.
The even bigger consideration is how we define that a prayer has been answered and by whom. All the accepted prayers of the Church ask the saint to put in a good word with God; the saints themselves do not perform the miracle. Th prayer to St. Jude has a line in it, "come to my assistance ... that I may receive the consolation and aid of heaven." In other words, we may not always get what we want from God, but we can always pray to have peace with the outcome. That's all any of us can expect, not on-demand answers to magical prayers, so every prayer does get some answer, even if not the one we wanted.
