Our community has been reflecting on taking actions that will lead us to live more simply. When I think about simplicity or any other life changes, I think about whether we just inch along towards it or whether we make bigger, more significant changes - whether we can take the leap. Can we make changes that actually move us along towards a more simple God-centered life? Can we work towards living lives that focus on God and not on anything else? It is not that we can give up everything we have, but that we can be aware that we rely only on God for everything.
So I have been thinking about change in the broader sense, not little acts, but real change. I mean change that would cause us to not be attached to anything we have on this earth, but only attached to God. I ran across a true story that I think would be an example of real change. It is the story of a little town in Alabama called “Enterprise” at the turn from the nineteenth to the twentieth century. All of the life of the town centered around the growing of cotton. All of the farmers grew cotton. All of the other businesses in town, like the grocery store, depended on the money that the farmers spent and all of that money came from growing cotton. Everyone was doing well with a life centered on cotton.
And then the boll weevil came. This insect feeds on the buds of the cotton and it migrated into the United States in the late 19th century and had infested all U.S. cotton-growing areas by the 1920s, devastating the industry and the people working in it. In one year, the people lost almost all of their cotton crop, and everyone suffered. The farmers had no money to spend in the stores, then the merchants could not make any money so the whole economy was ruined. The farmers tried again the next year to grow cotton, and then again for another year. Each year the crop was destroyed.
But then someone came up with a new idea. Someone was bold enough to ask, “What if we grow something else? What if we try growing peanuts?” So the farmers started planting peanuts and the boll weevil ran out of luck. The economy came back, the town grew and everyone was happy. The whole town was forced to make a change. Now this is not easy for farmers. I don’t think that my father would have ever thought about growing anything other than wheat and corn. But these people were forced to have to think about change and to actually change their deep held beliefs. They knew they had to totally do something different in order to survive. The thing that had been their cross led them to their salvation because they were willing to change.
Now this is the only town where you can find a monument to the boll weevil. There is a large statue in the middle of town recalling the tiny bug “for its profound influence on the area's agriculture and economy.” Public art and businesses honor this turning point and it has contributed to tourism. What could have become a symbol of evil and destruction became a symbol of survival, just as the cross of Jesus became a symbol for our resurrection and hope.
What things in my life do I try to hold on to? Change for the better means attaching ourselves only to God and what brings us closer to God. That is the only attachment that will lead us to perfect freedom.
