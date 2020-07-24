Each year on July 22, our church honors the memory of St. Mary Magdalene. The significant role of women in our world and in our church has often been confined to the shadows or dismissed entirely. She wasn’t dismissed, but she was saddled with a tarnished reputation that confined her to the shadows for centuries. The die was cast in the 6th century when Pope Gregory the Great delivered a sermon connecting her with the penitent woman who anointed Jesus’ feet. It took 14 centuries for the real Mary Magdalene, apostle to the apostles, to be named a saint. Forty-seven years later, in 2016, Mary of Magdala was placed on a par with the liturgical celebrations of the apostles.
I think of Mary Magdalene as a woman who was not content with living life on the surface, but a woman who desired to go deeper and who found the answer to her spiritual longings in the person of Jesus. It must have been something like a tsunami of the heart, for the gospel tells us that she along with many other women traveled with the 12 and provided material assistance out of their own resources. It was in her coming to know Christ that she found the one for whom she had been searching, the one who satisfied her thirsty soul.
My novice director had a mantra that she would stress: live with an open hand. She would tell us that God calls us to love deeply, but it was to a love that did not cling, that did not hold too tightly to persons, possessions or life itself. We were called to live in a stance of openness, mindful that nothing is ours for keeps, that all is gift and that the love we give and receive here on earth is but a reflection of God’s love.
Mary Magdalene knew the joy and the pain that accompanies loving deeply and loving with an open hand. That she was a person of loyalty and faithfulness to Christ shines out in the fact that she is the only person mentioned in the gospels as being present at the foot of the cross, at Jesus’ burial and at the tomb on Easter. In her book, “The Meaning of Mary Magdalene: Discovering the Woman at the Heart of Christianity,” Cynthia Bourgeault writes: “All four gospels insist that when all the other disciples are fleeing, Mary Magdalene stands firm. She does not run; she does not betray or lie about her commitment; she witnesses.” Mary Magdalene’s tears that Easter morning were a sign of love and of overwhelming sorrow; her hopes seemed shattered. When the unbelievable happens and she recognizes Jesus’ voice, her response is so real (no social distancing for her!) she immediately reaches out to embrace Jesus. Perhaps it’s at that moment she begins to understand that while everything has changed, all that has happened was not an ending, but a beginning. Now she is being asked to open her hand to a new way of loving and of letting go.
It might be good for each of us to sit with the question: how does Mary Magdalene challenge me today? I also thought about questions she might ask us, perhaps: Do you cling tightly or do you open your hand? Have you come to recognize that Christ is the only one who can completely satisfy your thirsty soul? Do you believe that there are times when we must let go and die to the old in order to rise to the new? And perhaps most of all she would ask us: Are you a hope-filled witness to Jesus’ promise that the best is yet to come?
