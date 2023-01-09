I’ve referenced the KSU Ag Economics site (www.agmanager.info ) many times in this space over the years – and for good reason. It’s a great resource when it comes to all things economics as related to agriculture, covering topics like budgets, ag policy, and many others.
One of the most popular topics at the site is land rental rates. In fact, in 2022, the Land Rental Rates page (https://agmanager.info/farm-management/land-rental-rates ) was the most visited page on the site. Part of that stems from that vast array of information available there, from lease rates to rental forms, plus many, many, many presentations on ag lease topics. Part of it is because leases and land rental rates are huge line items in most ag production budgets, accounting for over 15 percent of total costs in our KFMA corn production budgets and close to 25 percent of total soybean costs. In short, getting the ‘right’ rental rate is an important part of the budget for both landlords and tenants. If you haven’t checked out the rental rates page at the AgManager site, it’s a great resource.
Want to dig deeper in to land leasing strategies? Consider a four-part workshop in January and February entitled The Power of Negotiation and Communication, Land Leasing Strategies for Midwestern Ag Women. Don’t let the title scare you. This series will provide useful information for landlord or tenant, man or woman, less experienced or more experienced, with topics including lease agreement basics, landlord/tenant relations, and how conservation practices may play a role in lease agreements. Registration ($50/person payable at the door) is due January 13th. See a flyer at www.agmanager.info/events or contact any Meadowlark Extension District Office. Huge thanks to the Jackson County Farm Bureau for their generous sponsorship of this program.
Vegetable Garden Planting…Guide…
Now that the holidays have passed, you may have gotten the itch to start gardening. While it may be just a little early, it’s not too early to plan.
When doing your planning, check out the KSU’s Vegetable Gardening Planting Guide available online (https://bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu/pubs/mf315.pdf ) or upon request from any District Office (or e-mailing me at dhallaue@ksu.edu ). In just four pages, it outlines everything from when to plant – including frost tolerance scores – to how much you’ll need to plant per person. It also includes information on seeding rate, spacing, and even common plant problems.
It’s a great resource for the experienced gardener trying to make sure they are planting enough to the new gardener trying to figure out where to start. Check it out via any of the options above – and start the planning process for a productive 2023 gardening season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.