I’ve referenced the KSU Ag Economics site (www.agmanager.info ) many times in this space over the years – and for good reason. It’s a great resource when it comes to all things economics as related to agriculture, covering topics like budgets, ag policy, and many others.

One of the most popular topics at the site is land rental rates. In fact, in 2022, the Land Rental Rates page (https://agmanager.info/farm-management/land-rental-rates ) was the most visited page on the site. Part of that stems from that vast array of information available there, from lease rates to rental forms, plus many, many, many presentations on ag lease topics. Part of it is because leases and land rental rates are huge line items in most ag production budgets, accounting for over 15 percent of total costs in our KFMA corn production budgets and close to 25 percent of total soybean costs. In short, getting the ‘right’ rental rate is an important part of the budget for both landlords and tenants. If you haven’t checked out the rental rates page at the AgManager site, it’s a great resource.

