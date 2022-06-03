It may surprise many of our readers, that honeybees play a very important role in our lives. Most pollination of our food supply is a result of bee activity in collecting pollen, which they in turn use to create honey. Without honeybees, our plants, flowers, grasses, and trees would not be pollinated and would not be able to produce vegetables, fruits, blooms, and seeds. We simply cannot survive without bees.
The honeybee population has been decreasing dramatically, due to loss of habitation and disease. But many are coming to the rescue (hopefully not too late). Biologists are working diligently to improve the health of bees and combat the bee population’s die-off. And to offset the loss of habitation, many people are building hives to increase the number of bee swarms.
Local resident Carol Porter has become very interested in honeybees.
“I was watching National Geographic channel and it featured a new kind of bee box (or hive) that was developed in Italy for residential use,” Porter said. “It sounded fascinating so found the website and read about its mission to set up these boxes in urban areas to help with the bee population crisis. I ordered one and assembled it over a weekend and my cousin Debbie Sundby and I painted it with a bit of artistic flair. I then contacted the Atchison County Extension Office and Ray Ladd provided needed information and put me in touch with Sister Elaine Fischer at the Mount Convent.”
The Mount Convent currently cares for 14 hives and has been setting up swarms of honeybees for 10 years. Sister Elaine and Sister Patricia Seibel carefully tend to their bees, gathering hundreds of pounds of honey in the process. Last week, Sister Elaine contacted Carol and reported they had set a swarm trap near a house that routinely produces hives in a stone wall. The trap was successful in gathering a swarm and could deliver the bees this weekend.
Watching Beekeepers Sister Elaine and Sister Patricia deliver the swarm was amazing. Debbie and I were present at Carol’s home, to witness the event, write notes and take pictures. Dressed in beekeeper suits, they carefully lifted several vertical trays with bees clinging to the honeycomb walls of created wax. They carefully slid each tray into their new home, Carol’s bee box. In total, they delivered 6000 to 7000 bees.
Sister Elaine advised us that, but for a dozen or so drones, all honeybees are female. While lifting the fourth tray, Elaine pointed to the center and said, “There’s the queen bee.”
Sister Patricia also showed us a bee with its wings fluttering and rear end pointed up. This was a signal to the swarm that, “The Queen Bee is in the House.”
The beekeepers noted that the bees were a bit angry from the move that day. We stood by observing and taking pictures in our short sleeve shirts. The bees would land on us but never stung either of us. Honeybees are not aggressive by nature and only sting if it senses being attacked, like raising your hand to swat them, or if they believe that their swarm is under threat. If they do sting, the bee loses its stinger and dies.
Sister Elaine provided a wealth of information to Carol about bees and their lives -it could fill volumes, such as
• How and where do bees forage for nectar (they send out scouts who can travel up to six miles in search of pollen)
• How honey is made (nectar converted to honey – a hive can produce up to 30 lbs. in its first year)
• Daily activity and life span of a honeybee (while a honeybee only lives 6 weeks, the queen can live for 5 years; a bee will only produce 1/12th of a teaspoon of honey in its lifespan)
• A queen bee produces 1000 eggs a day which can take 24 weeks to hatch
The nuns report great satisfaction in beekeeping and enjoy providing complex and interesting information about bees and their lives. They tell us that each hive has its own personality. And the product of delicious and healthy honey provides a wonderful plus to the story of bees.
Carol loves her 6000 new neighbors and reports that they are doing fine in their new home. She likes the fact that she is helping our community and looks forward to her golden reward of honey.
To read more, please go online to https://atchisonglobenow.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.