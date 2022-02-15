Atchison’s Commercial Street shopping area was just re-opened at the end of 2021 following the removal of the walking mall. In a small way the reintroduction of the street partially restores some of the vibes that photos of how downtown used to look before the introduction of the mall in 1965. Of course, back then the buildings looked much different than they do today. As part of the Urban Renewal project, most of the buildings were made into two-story buildings. The older style construction that can be seen in old photos of downtown Atchison were plastered over to make for a “modern” shopping experience.
The downtown shopping district was altered because the Missouri River flooded just about every year. However, White Clay Creek was more of a threat when it flooded because it runs through the heart of downtown Atchison. The twin floods of 1958 was reason why the creek was hidden away in a storm sewer that runs through downtown, Main Street and Commercial Street. In fact, the intersection of 4th and Main used to be a bridge that crossed over the creek. The floods were the result of rainstorms that had hit northeast Kansas.
The first storm hit early in the morning of July 11, 1958, that rainstorm dropped 6.2 inches in just a few hours, causing a flash flood. The culvert that was supposed to contain the waters of White Clay Creek was unable to sustain all the water. A news article from the Atchison Globe stated, “The wall of raging water was estimated at between eight and twelve feet deep near 6th and Main.” The result of the first flood attributed to three people losing their lives. In addition to the loss of life, nearly every business along Main Street and Commercial Street lost most of their product due to flood damage. Some buildings were condemned from flood damage.
A few weeks later, after much clean up from the first flood had been done, another destructive flood hit Atchison. The second flood was not as severe, but hit some of the businesses that had just managed to replace their old, ruined stock. The night of July 30th, the creek flooded again following another rainstorm that released 3.6 inches of rain in just a couple hours. Once again, the culvert at Seventh Street was no match for such an amount of rain. The flood waters reached as high as 4 ½ feet during this flood. Luckily no one perished during the second flood, but businesses that had been hit by the first flood were not so lucky. The Blair Feed pancake mill at 4th and Main was hit by both floods. Following the second flood the owner W.W. Blair was in shock said, “We had just increased our inventory of flour and other mix products to go into full production after a similar loss in the July 11th flood”. Some businesses stored their products in the basement, it was lost during the first flood. When the second flood happened, the resupplied products were lost because the items were stored again in the basement.
After these two damaging floods, the water shed dam system was introduced to alleviate the effects of such heavy rainfalls. In that single month of July 1958, 46 inches of rain fell in Atchison. At that time the record amount of rain ever recorded for an entire year in eastern Kansas was around 50 inches of rain. In one month, Atchison residents experienced nearly a years’ worth of rain. Along with the water shed dam project, the Urban Renewal project was begun so that Atchison could show that it could not be defeated and would rise to even great heights. Ironically the project meant buildings would no longer be allowed to reach great heights.
Contributed by: Atchison Historical Society
